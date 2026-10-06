Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Portugal national team boss Jorge Jesus, urging him to take an extraordinary step to repair his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fallout

Portugal have enjoyed an incredible start under Jesus, who has led the nation to four consecutive wins in the UEFA Nations League.

The Selecao have recorded victories over Wales, Norway (twice), and Denmark to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. However, the situation has been overshadowed by the ongoing rift between Jesus and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo stormed out of the Portugal camp, incensed by what he perceived as disrespect, after Jesus made clear his preference for younger players. He then released a statement vowing to expose “the truth” of what really happened between the two.

Após a conferência de imprensa do Selecionador Nacional, e no seguimento de uma conversa com o Presidente da Federação Portuguesa de Futebol, tomei a decisão de deixar o estágio da Seleção Nacional. A seu tempo, direi a verdade a todos os Portugueses sobre as razões que motivaram a minha saída da equipa nacional, à qual sempre me dediquei. Agora é tempo de desejar boa sorte a Portugal e a todos os meus companheiros de equipa, sem exceção. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 30, 2026

Jesus has stated more than once that the Al-Nassr forward is still welcome back into the international fold. However, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there is no chance of Ronaldo returning while Jesus remains in charge of the team.

It is reported that Ronaldo not only wants the Portuguese Football Federation to dismiss Jesus, but is also demanding a significant role within the squad. Ronaldo is 41.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played 67 minutes against Wales and was an unused substitute against Norway. His annoyance increased when he was asked to warm up in the second half of the Norway game but was never brought on.

Jesus’ strong start has done little to change his stance, but according to Ferdinand, the 72-year-old coach mishandled Ronaldo and should therefore apologise.

Ferdinand’s view

Ferdinand said on his podcast, “Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it.”

“This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola.”

“I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved.”

The six-time Premier League winner continued, “The coach must come and ask for forgiveness… otherwise he will end up being fired. He must come out and say: ‘Listen, I misjudged this situation.'”

“I believe he [Ronaldo] still has a role to play. The question is whether it will be as a starter, as an important substitute in some games, or even if he will start in some and come on in others. This is what needs to be discussed, and then it will just be a matter of respecting the agreements made.”

“These coaches are paid to manage a team, but they are also paid to manage people.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

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