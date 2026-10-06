Home » “The coach must come and…”: Rio Ferdinand urges Jorge Jesus to take drastic step with Cristiano Ronaldo

“The coach must come and…”: Rio Ferdinand urges Jorge Jesus to take drastic step with Cristiano Ronaldo

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Portugal national team boss Jorge Jesus, urging him to take an extraordinary step to repair his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fallout

Portugal have enjoyed an incredible start under Jesus, who has led the nation to four consecutive wins in the UEFA Nations League.

The Selecao have recorded victories over Wales, Norway (twice), and Denmark to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. However, the situation has been overshadowed by the ongoing rift between Jesus and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo stormed out of the Portugal camp, incensed by what he perceived as disrespect, after Jesus made clear his preference for younger players. He then released a statement vowing to expose “the truth” of what really happened between the two.

Jesus has stated more than once that the Al-Nassr forward is still welcome back into the international fold. However, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there is no chance of Ronaldo returning while Jesus remains in charge of the team.

It is reported that Ronaldo not only wants the Portuguese Football Federation to dismiss Jesus, but is also demanding a significant role within the squad. Ronaldo is 41.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played 67 minutes against Wales and was an unused substitute against Norway. His annoyance increased when he was asked to warm up in the second half of the Norway game but was never brought on.

Jesus’ strong start has done little to change his stance, but according to Ferdinand, the 72-year-old coach mishandled Ronaldo and should therefore apologise.

Ferdinand’s view

Ferdinand said on his podcast, “Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it.”

“This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola.”

“I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved.”

The six-time Premier League winner continued, “The coach must come and ask for forgiveness… otherwise he will end up being fired. He must come out and say: ‘Listen, I misjudged this situation.'”

“I believe he [Ronaldo] still has a role to play. The question is whether it will be as a starter, as an important substitute in some games, or even if he will start in some and come on in others. This is what needs to be discussed, and then it will just be a matter of respecting the agreements made.”

“These coaches are paid to manage a team, but they are also paid to manage people.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Man United legend Wayne Rooney makes stunning claim...

Wayne Rooney: Steven Gerrard makes surprise admission about...

Video: Man United legend Patrice Evra pays touching...

Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo sets bold condition...

Toby Collyer reveals what forced him to “grow...

“I’m partly responsible”: Paul Scholes outlines his surprising...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.