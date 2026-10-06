Legendary Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has paid an emotional tribute to his mum following her tragic passing.

Evra pays tribute

Earlier today, Evra took to Instagram and confirmed the sad death of his mum, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Evra uploaded a video in which he announced the loss while singing the Sexion D’Assaut song “Avant qu’elle parte”, which translates to “Before she goes.”

“I lost my rock, but I’m trying to stay positive.”

“People ask me every time if I’m always happy. And now all the people that have still got their mum, even if the death doesn’t stop the love, just tell them you love them, every single day, before they leave.”

Evra’s post was accompanied by the caption, “Even when the whole world is against you, she will always be your best friend.”

“A mother’s love is forever, no matter what happens in life. Rest in peace, Maman. You will always be in my heart.”

Past revelation

In a previous interview, Evra opened up about a deeply personal tribute: he occasionally goes without a shoe on his left foot in honour of his mother, who lost a leg after being rushed to hospital in 2010.

The Frenchman said at the time, “People ask me in the comments every time, ‘why is he wearing one shoe?’”

“‘He doesn’t have enough money‘ or whatever. No, actually, every time I do a video and I’m not wearing the left shoes, I dedicate all my videos to my mum.”

Evra, who was in the French camp when the incident happened, explained, “I asked the manager and the next day I went to the hospital. When I arrived in the corridor, everyone was crying. I saw my brother and sister. I said, ‘Wow, this is weird.’ Then I went to the room. My mum was on the bed and I kissed her. Then I sat next to her. It was only when I pulled off the blanket, that’s when I saw the left leg was missing.”

“Every time I do a video, I just dedicate it to my hero, my mum. It was difficult at the beginning but my mum has her fake legs and she dances.”

Evra made 379 appearances for United during an incredibly successful stint between 2006 and 2014.

Featured image by Borja B. Hojas via Getty Images