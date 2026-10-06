Toby Collyer reveals what forced him to “grow up really quickly” at Man United

Former Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer has insisted that the pressure at the club forced him to mature faster than usual.

Collyer’s exit

Collyer sealed a permanent move to West Bromwich Albion during the summer window, with United receiving an initial sum of a guaranteed £3 million from parting ways with him.

United inserted a 40 per cent sell-on clause, which will enable them to rake in a handsome fee should West Bromwich sell Collyer in the future.

Collyer’s and West Brom’s fortunes could see the transfer fee more than double. Most add-ons are said to be attainable, but a select few depend on West Brom climbing to the Premier League and into Europe and Collyer representing England.

The Carrington academy graduate was not short of interest before he said yes to West Brom. Hull City and Middlesbrough made attempts to snap him up, but Collyer and his camp felt that the Hawthorns represented the best possible environment for his development.

His loan spell with the Baggies in the first half of last term was plagued by injuries, which robbed him of any consistency. The latter half of the season took him to Hull City.

Ryan Mason, Eric Ramsay and James Morrison all took charge of West Brom as head coach last season. Morrison guided West Bromwich Albion to safety and was given the job on a full-time basis.

Speaking to the BBC, Collyer revealed that it was Morrison who convinced him to commit his future to West Bromwich Albion.

Collyer also described how the pressure at United helped him “grow up really quickly.”

Collyer’s remarks

The 22-year-old told the BBC that when he went back to the Hawthorns as an unused substitute for Hull City, Morrison made it clear that he desired a reunion.

“After the game, he said if I get the job then I’ll look to bring you back.”

Collyer said of his time on United’s books, “When I was there a couple of years ago we [at United] weren’t in the best place in terms of results and that adds to the pressure.”

“But I think that makes you better.”

“If situations ever aren’t going too well, I’ve been in situations like that before where I can understand what to do to try and get the lads out of it.”

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