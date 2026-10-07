Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has identified five positions the club must reinforce to finally complete the puzzle.

Summer rebuild

During the summer, Manchester United focused most of their attention on rebuilding the midfield following the departure of Casemiro.

United secured the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Santos and Tielemans have already featured in a United shirt, with Tielemans especially already showing his quality. The Belgium international has struck a superb partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.

Baleba is still waiting to make his United debut due to an injury suffered during pre-season with the Seagulls.

The Cameroonian featured in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly with FC Lausanne-Sport, and there is hope that he will finally make his bow this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Michael Carrick will ultimately make the decision on whether or not to start Baleba.

United’s acquisition of multiple midfielders meant that other areas, including the defence, were overlooked. Given the club’s early defensive struggles this season, this appears to have been a misstep. At left-back in particular, United face a genuine problem, having failed to secure Lewis Hall from Newcastle United.

Hall has since signed a new contract to commit his future to the Magpies.

It is believed that United are planning to overhaul their defence next season, and Scholes has stressed that they need up to four defenders and a new goalkeeper. This is despite Senne Lammens’ heroics since joining the club and the summer acquisition of Karl Darlow.

Scholes’ view

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, “We’ve had that backline for five years. We’ve not been good enough for five years.”

“So it’s not going to be any better now.”

He added, “Definitely, a new back four is needed. Maybe a goalkeeper.”

United vs. Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images