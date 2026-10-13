

Manchester United have travelled to Atletico Madrid for a Champions League match today without Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, who both sustained injuries in the weekend game against Spurs.

Head coach Michael Carrick has shuffled his pack for the game, with Carlos Baleba starting for the first time since his move from Brighton and Bruno Fernandes moving out onto the right wing.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Leny Yoro continues at right-back, with Diogo Dalot switching to the left to cover for Shaw. Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez are the centre-back pairing, with Harry Maguire dropping to the bench. The formation might also be Dalot – Yoro – Heaven with Martinez at left-back.

Nous Mazraoui is still out injured and did not travel.

Matthijs de Ligt is back on the bench after a long absence due to a back injury. As for Maguire, whether he is carrying a knock, rested or it is tactical is not yet known.

Midfield

In Mainoo’s absence, Carlos Baleba comes in to start his first game in a United shirt. He is partnered by another starting XI debutant, Andrey Santos. Youri Tielemans will play ahead of them in an 8/10 role.

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee.

Attack

Fernandes’ role on the right-wing means Bryan Mbeumo can continue up front. Marcus Rashford plays on the left. Matheus Cunha and Amad both drop to the bench.

Ben Sesko is out injured.

Substitutes

Karl Darlow and Ben Mee are the substitute keepers. Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Matthijs de Ligt, Maguire, Mason Mount, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, Amad, Matheus Cunha and Josh Zirkzee are the outfield subs.

Final Thoughts

Harry Maguire on the bench and Luke Shaw out injured.

Mainoo also out injured, Baleba and Santos both start their first game.

Rashford back in, Tielemans plays in the number 10 role.

Bruno Fernandes plays on right wing with Mbeumo up top.

Representing United in Madrid… 👊🔥 pic.twitter.com/yppqbPxIN3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images