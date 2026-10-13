Live Updates

Manchester United have had their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years, picking up a mere six points from as many games.

They have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking. Michael Carrick is under pressure as he seeks to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The Red Devils have a chance to make things right when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday.

The 20-time English league champions started in stunning fashion, thrashing Sabah FK 4-0 at home. A good result here could potentially kickstart the club’s season.

Multiple changes to the United XI

The head coach has made changes, handing Andrey Santos a rare chance alongside Carlos Baleba, who earns his first start for his new club.

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly on the right, while Youri Tielemans dons the attacking midfield role. Marcus Rashford also makes his way back into the XI.

At the back, Harry Maguire misses out as Ayden Heaven plays instead of him, with Diogo Dalot forced to play on the left following Luke Shaw’s injury.

The head coach has made several tactical adjustments in recent matches, hoping to reverse the team’s poor form.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images