A stunning transfer update has emerged regarding Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez following his outburst against the club’s hierarchy.

Martinez’s public swipe

After United’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Martinez launched a blistering attack on the club’s hierarchy for not strengthening the squad during the summer window.

United have now gone five games without a victory as pressure continues to mount on Michael Carrick and his coaching staff.

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Martinez aimed a pointed message at director of football Jason Wilcox, saying he expected more. He also stood up for Carrick, stressing that the manager cannot bear sole responsibility for the team’s plight and that the hierarchy must share in the blame.

The Argentina international doubled down in another interview, making it clear that he would not be silenced unless things change for the better.

Now, Sky Sports have revealed that there is uncertainty over Martinez’s future following his outburst.

Martinez latest

Sky Sports reports that it is far from guaranteed that Martinez’s new contract will be extended when it expires at the end of the campaign.

United have the option of keeping him for an additional 12 months. United are planning an overhaul of their defensive department next summer.

It is understood that it has not been decided whether or not Martinez will be punished. United are aware they need to handle the situation delicately.

The report claims that Martinez has been keen on a move away from Old Trafford for some time.

As per Sky, he pushed for a move to Atletico in the summer. United did not receive a bid for him and he ended up staying in England.

Sky add, “There is anger and bemusement at what Martinez said, both in the United boardroom and in the changing room, with at least one other player challenging him over his comments as the squad got on board the plane to fly back to Manchester.”

“It is also understood that there is no pressure on Wilcox internally regarding his position.”

It is said that a somewhat negative outlook has arisen regarding Martinez’s assumption that certain members of the United squad are not good enough.

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