Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez doubled down on his public and direct criticism of the club’s hierarchy following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Fuming

After United were easily beaten by Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the result piled further misery on Carrick and his players.

Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman scored in either half to condemn United to an extended run of five matches without a victory.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Martinez launched a furious attack against the owners and, in particular, director of football Jason Wilcox.

Martinez stressed that he expected more from Wilcox in terms of strengthening the squad during the summer. He also refuted suggestions that Carrick and the squad are solely to blame, explaining that the board also needs to take accountability for their constant shortcomings.

Amad also took to social media and made it very clear that he was unhappy with the current situation.

Not long after giving his post-match thoughts to Amazon Prime, Martinez reiterated his position in a second interview with United legend Peter Schmeichel. The pair spoke on CBS Sports Golazo.

Martinez doubles down

The Argentina international told Schmeichel, “We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams. As a club, I expect more. I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition.”

“I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players.”

He added, “But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right, we take the responsibility. But also, as a club, I expect more, you know? I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.”

“We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t say the truth, nothing will change.”

"As a club, I expect more… I’m not gonna close my mouth, we need to have more ambition.” 👀 Lisandro Martínez opens up to @pschmeichel1 about Manchester United’s struggles 👇 https://t.co/mJsHg9pk9Z — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 13, 2026

Martinez and United are next in action on Sunday when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images