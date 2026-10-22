0 duels won, 50% aerial battles won, 1 clearance: Returning Matthijs de Ligt brutally left hung out to dry by INEOS’ failings

Manchester United were ruthlessly taken apart 4-1 by Como in rainy northern Italy on Wednesday evening.

The match

It was a chastening event and demonstrated to all of Europe how far the club has fallen.

United were outclassed all over the pitch and can probably count themselves fortunate to have only lost by three, as Cesc Fabregas masterminded a famous victory for the Serie A club.

Matthijs de Ligt

The Dutch centre back has not played since last November but had to fill in today due to United’s crippling defensive injuries.

Leny Yoro was suspended, and Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven were both injured for the game.

This meant De Ligt had to start alongside Harry Maguire, and the two never looked comfortable together.

The former Bayern Munich defender was at sixes and sevens for Como’s second goal when he lost his man and Anastasios Douvika raced in to give the home side the lead.

In 79 minutes of action, De Ligt only managed two defensive actions: one clearance and one interception on the night.

He did not block any shots and, incredibly, did not even compete in a ground duel—something very unusual for the usually commanding and duel-loving centre back.

The centre back also only competed in two aerial battles, winning one.

His passing was accurate, completing 92% of his attempts, but they were not dangerous as he did not complete any key passes.

Analysis

It seems harsh to blame De Ligt for such a poor showing, as he should never have been thrown in at the deep end like he was, especially with such an ill-fitting partner as Maguire.

Nonetheless, it demonstrates the sad state of affairs the club is in that their squad is so weak they must face a Champions League encounter in this scenario.

Matthijs de Ligt career stats Player Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal xG (PL) xA (PL) xG + xA (PL) Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Accurate passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Offsides Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed Clean sheets Matthijs de Ligt Premier League 42 3307 38 4 3 3 0 3 1102 3.86 1.08 4.94 6.93 22 12 54.5% 13.6% 1980 1772 89.5% 9 6 3 50.0% 49 48 97 28 278 176 63.3% 15 17 22 2 3 0 0 2 0 0 5 Matthijs de Ligt UEFA Europa League 10 755 9 1 0 0 0 0 – – – – 6.89 7 2 28.6% – 587 475 80.9% 3 2 1 50.0% 8 3 11 4 66 43 65.2% 2 8 5 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 Matthijs de Ligt FA Cup 2 240 2 0 0 0 0 0 – – – – 7.45 0 0 – – 70 58 82.9% 2 0 0 – 7 3 10 1 14 8 57.1% 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matthijs de Ligt League Cup 3 129 1 2 0 0 0 0 – – – – 6.73 1 0 – – 92 84 91.3% 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 8 4 50.0% 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. de Ligt UEFA Champions League 1 79 1 0 0 0 0 0 – – – – 6.05 0 0 – – 36 33 91.7% 0 0 0 – 0 1 1 0 2 1 50.0% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matthijs de Ligt All competitions 58 4510 51 7 3 3 0 3 1503 3.86 1.08 4.94 6.91 30 14 46.7% 10.0% 2765 2422 87.6% 14 8 4 50.0% 64 55 119 33 368 232 63.0% 17 25 29 3 5 0 0 3 0 0 6

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images