Jason Wilcox vs. Christopher Vivell: Tensions rising between Man United chiefs over major decision

Manchester United executives Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are reportedly at odds with each other over a major club decision.

Turmoil

United are once again in a turbulent state amidst their woeful start to the season. After a poor summer window in which several areas were overlooked, United are enduring a dreadful run of form that has seen them go seven games without a victory.

The Red Devils have registered just two wins across all competitions this term: against Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Sabah FK in the Champions League.

They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking by Brighton & Hove Albion. United stooped to a new all-time low on Wednesday as they were beaten 4-1 by Como in the Champions League.

Following this latest disappointing result, Michael Carrick finds himself in a highly precarious position, with his departure seemingly only a matter of time. After the final whistle, Carrick blamed his players for not working hard enough, while skipper Bruno Fernandes aimed a dig at the manager’s tactics.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that members of the United hierarchy were left shocked by the team’s woeful performance in Italy.

Carrick will take charge of Sunday’s meeting against Bournemouth but links to his potential replacements are gathering pace, with the likes of Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Fabian Hurzeler and Julian Nagelsmann being lined up.

According to the Daily Mail, there are growing tensions between Wilcox and Vivell regarding the choice of manager to replace Carrick.

Rift emerging

The newspaper claims, “Manchester United’s problems are piling up with there understood to be growing tensions between director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.”

“Speaking to a handful of key figures close to the dressing room, each of whom are in regular dialogue with the United hierarchy, Daily Mail Sport has learned that along with disagreements on the pitch between players and manager, there is also growing discontent in the boardroom.”

“Wilcox and Vivell are said to have differing opinions on who should succeed Michael Carrick, should the decision be made to move on to a third manager in 2026.”

It is understood that Vivell is pushing hard for Nagelsmann, while Wilcox is championing the appointment of a Premier League-tested coach such as Howe or Hurzeler.

Nathan Salt explains that there is a degree of sympathy for Carrick, owing to a feeling that the players have let him down with their performances and lack of application.

Carrick will speak to the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference for the Bournemouth meeting.

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