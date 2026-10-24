Home » “It has to be done”: Michael Carrick fires demand to his Man United stars ahead of Bournemouth

“It has to be done”: Michael Carrick fires demand to his Man United stars ahead of Bournemouth

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick


Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has made a demand of his players ahead of Sunday’s home meeting with Bournemouth.

Must-win game

The game against Bournemouth feels like the biggest of Carrick’s managerial career so far, given the uncertainties surrounding his position.

Carrick is under immense pressure due to United’s miserable start to the season. United are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having managed just seven points from as many opening games.

Wednesday’s 4-1 hammering at the hands of Como has sparked a fresh wave of criticism directed at Carrick, which was not made any easier by Bruno Fernandes questioning his tactical decisions after the final whistle.

United are believed to be doing their groundwork in the event they need to pull the trigger and sack Carrick imminently.

Potential replacements for the legendary midfielder include Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery.

Carrick spoke to MUTV and demanded that his player deliver a much-improved performance when the Cherries make their way to Old Trafford.

Carrick’s demand

The 45-year-old said, “It has to be done. The motivation and the inspiration is there, you’ve got to feel that drive.”

“We were all bitterly disappointed with a lot of things in the game [at Como] – the result, the performance.”

“We’ve got a chance to put that in a different direction. We’ll never replace it, never get it back but we can make the difference in the next game now and we have to.”

Carrick added, “We just want to look like ourselves, be the best version of us. We know we can be a lot better than what we were during the week.”

“We are more than capable of winning football matches and we want to put the things in place to allow us to do that.”

He said about Bournemouth, “They’re a very good team. I’m really impressed with them, I have to say. They are very intense and do a lot of things very, very well. They have been unfortunate with some of their results, they should have a bit more from the games, in terms of points, and I’m fully aware of what type of game it’s going to be on Sunday.”

“We have to be fully ready.”

The contest kicks off at 3 pm.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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