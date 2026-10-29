Home » Iconic 2008 Man United season wins Cristiano Ronaldo the ultimate award that Lionel Messi can’t match

Iconic 2008 Man United season wins Cristiano Ronaldo the ultimate award that Lionel Messi can’t match

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has won a prestigious award.

United career

When the slender Portuguese teenager with floppy hair arrived at Old Trafford in 2003 to replace David Beckham, nobody could have predicted the career he would go on to have.

Ronaldo would go on to win the league three times, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League with Manchester United in his first six years at the club.

He would also win the Ballon d’Or in 2008, becoming just the fourth United player to achieve this after Denis Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best.

Ronaldo would leave United in 2009 and enjoy immense success at Real Madrid, winning multiple Champions Leagues and Ballon d’Ors.

He later joined Juventus and returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, but left in November 2022 after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan criticising the club.

Ronaldo has since played for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is closing in on 1,000 career goals.

Award

Fabrizio Romano has posted on his social media that the “Ballon d’Or announce Cristiano Ronaldo 2008 has been voted as the best Ballon d’Or of all time.”

The Portugal international came in first ahead of Lionel Messi’s 2012 triumph, his own wins in 2017 and 2016, as well as Messi’s victory in 2023.

The 2008 triumph was Ronaldo’s first win and saw him win the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Community Shield.

He had an incredible 31 goals and seven assists in 34 Premier League matches as he led United to triumph.

Ronaldo 2007/08 League & Champions League
Player Season Competition Apps Goals Assists
Cristiano Ronaldo 2007/08 Premier League 34 31 7
Cristiano Ronaldo 2007/08 Champions League 11 8
Source: Wikipedia · Source: Transfermarkt

The Portugal international also scored United’s only goal in the Champions League final against Chelsea, which finished in a 1-1 draw, but the Reds would go on to win on penalties in Moscow.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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