Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has rejected another offer to revive his struggling career.

United history

The Red Devils chased Sancho in the summer of 2020 to no avail, but finally landed their man in the summer of 2021, paying the princely sum of £73 million.

Unfortunately, he will go down as one of the club’s worst value signings, as he only played 83 times for the club, scoring just 12 goals.

Sancho had numerous issues at the club, including falling out with Erik ten Hag in 2023 and consequently spending time on loan at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.

He was finally released in the summer, but as Halloween is almost upon us, he still has not found a new club.

Getafe interest

There have been numerous clubs interested in bringing in the England international, but his wage demands have scuppered almost every deal.

Getafe’s president, Angel Torres, seemed quite sure just a few days ago that Sancho would be joining the Spanish side, but there was clearly a fly in the ointment and a deal did not come to pass.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Sancho has rejected the chance to sign for the Spanish club as he wants a more lucrative deal.

It is reported that Sancho wanted a salary of €3 million, but the La Liga club cannot reach those limits.

There were reports in England that Getafe had only offered €400,000 until the end of the season, but the Spanish paper claims they offered substantially more, though still significantly less than the 3 million Sancho desires.

The player’s representatives have already officially informed Torres that the player will not be signing for the club, with his final destination appearing to be Saudi Arabia.

This is a league where he will probably find the money he is looking for, but he must accept that the European part of his career may already be over.

Jadon Sancho Player Competition Apps Minutes Starts Sub appearances Goals Non-penalty goals Assists Goals + assists Minutes per goal xG (PL) xA (PL) xG + xA (PL) Avg rating Shots Shots on target Shot accuracy % Conversion % Passes Accurate passes Pass accuracy % Key passes Dribbles attempted Dribbles completed Dribble success % Tackles Interceptions Tackles + interceptions Blocks Duels Duels won Duels won % Dribbled past Fouls won Fouls committed Offsides Yellow cards Red cards Penalties won Penalties conceded Penalties scored Penalties missed Clean sheets Jadon Sancho Premier League 58 3677 41 17 9 9 6 15 409 2.40 3.26 5.58 6.83 31 20 64.5% 29.0% 1725 1452 84.2% 87 164 82 50.0% 31 23 54 2 341 136 39.9% 36 19 13 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Jadon Sancho UEFA Europa League 10 495 6 4 1 1 0 1 495 – – – 6.74 6 2 33.3% 16.7% 210 183 87.1% 17 21 12 57.1% 8 3 11 0 48 24 50.0% 6 2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jadon Sancho UEFA Champions League 7 399 5 2 1 1 0 1 399 – – – 6.61 4 3 75.0% 25.0% 195 172 88.2% 2 17 6 35.3% 8 3 11 0 43 17 39.5% 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jadon Sancho FA Cup 4 303 3 1 1 1 0 1 303 – – – 6.92 3 2 66.7% 33.3% 114 101 88.6% 7 12 6 50.0% 5 0 5 0 29 14 48.3% 5 3 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jadon Sancho League Cup 3 130 1 2 0 0 0 0 – – – – 6.87 1 0 – – 62 51 82.3% 4 2 0 – 2 1 3 0 10 4 40.0% 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jadon Sancho Community Shield 1 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 – – – – 6.00 0 0 – – 2 2 100.0% 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jadon Sancho All competitions 83 5017 56 27 12 12 6 18 418 2.40 3.26 5.58 6.80 45 27 60.0% 26.7% 2308 1961 85.0% 117 216 106 49.1% 54 30 84 2 471 195 41.4% 53 27 14 24 0 0 0 0 0 0 18

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