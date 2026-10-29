David de Gea: Fiorentina make major decision over ex-Man United star’s future

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea’s future is up in the air ahead of the January transfer window. The Spaniard arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011 and would go on to transform into one of the best in the world.

De Gea spent 12 years at the Theatre of Dreams, registering 545 appearances and winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.

He left in the summer of 2023 as a free agent and joined Fiorentina in 2024. The 35-year-old currently plies his trade with the Tuscan club, although his recent performances have added to speculation regarding his future.

This season, the Spaniard has conceded 20 goals in 10 games, managing just one clean sheet. De Gea is under contract until 2028, but it now appears that he could be set for a new adventure next year.

Fiorentina considering De Gea exit

Fiorentina are ready to let De Gea leave in 2027, according to a report from Firenzeviola. The report states: “This is now the second year running that the goalkeeper, born in 1990, has come under public scrutiny for his inconsistent form.”

“The feeling is that between now and the end of the year, the club will consider any offers that come in.” Fiorentina manager Paolo Vanoli was defiant about the Spanish custodian at a press conference last Friday, stating: “De Gea is my captain, there’s no question about it.”

De Gea responded with a commanding display in the 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan last weekend at San Siro, making nine saves, including seven from inside the box. However, it has done little to curb speculation regarding his future.

Should United consider a reunion

Manchester United addressed their goalkeeping conundrum last year by signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to replace Andre Onana, who left on loan to Trabzonspor. The Belgian custodian was outstanding last season for the Red Devils, finishing with eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League games, and conceding 39 goals.

This season, however, Lammens has only registered one clean sheet in 11 games, letting in 19 goals, with United now languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

S. Lammens Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 720 270 990 Starts 8 3 11 Avg rating 6.86 6.82 6.85 Saves 22 7 29 Goals conceded 9 2 11 Save % 71.0% 77.8% 72.5% Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Penalties saved 0 0 0 Passes 193 74 267 Pass accuracy % 67.0% 75.0% 69.2% Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

The situation could tempt United to consider reinforcements for the position in 2027, and De Gea could be a cost-effective option for the job. However, the Spaniard is no longer the player he once was and had previously displayed signs of regression during his final years at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, he will also turn 36 next month, so a fairytale return to the Theatre of Dreams may no longer be on the cards.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Fiorentina could be laying down succession plans for De Gea amid his recent struggles.

⚠️ There is very little interest in the Spaniard.

TPP view

We believe that while Fiorentina could be tempted to let David de Gea go if they receive a proper fee, but the lack of interest in his signature suggests it is too early to talk about an exit.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images