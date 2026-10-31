83% duels lost, 71% passing, 12x possession lost: Man United’s last great hope has joined the circus with dismal display vs Chelsea

Manchester United failed to sustain their first-half pressure and eventually succumbed 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Red Devils should have scored at least once from the numerous chances they created in the opening 45 minutes, but failed to make it count.

They emerged as a completely different unit in the second half, collapsing right from the start.

Lisandro Martinez was the main culprit, but many players failed to turn up against the Blues.

Carlos Baleba struggled

Carlos Baleba was hailed as the final piece of the puzzle when he was signed in the summer. Fans had to wait to see him in action due to injury.

When he did return, the Cameroonian showed glimpses of his talent and fans felt he could drag the team back to winning ways.

Carlos Baleba Stat Carlos Baleba Date 31/10/2026 Match v Chelsea (A) 0-2 Minutes 58 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0.02 xA (PL) 0.01 xG + xA (PL) 0.03 Avg rating 5.69 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 34 Accurate passes 24 Pass accuracy % 70.6% Key passes 0 2 3 Page 1 of 3 1 Stat Carlos Baleba Dribbles attempted 0 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % – Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Tackles + interceptions 2 Blocks 1 Duels 6 Duels won 1 Duels won % 16.7% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 2 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 2 3 Page 2 of 3 1 Stat Carlos Baleba Clean sheets 0 2 3 Page 3 of 3 1

But like the rest of the squad, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star has also started to let his standards slip, as seen in London.

The 22-year-old managed to complete only 71 percent of his passes during his 58-minute stay on the pitch, a poor return for a midfielder expected to lead the team’s revival.

Carlos Baleba needs to up his game

The defensive midfielder did not manage a single key pass, nor did he attempt a cross. He tried a long-range effort but it was blocked.

He was as poor without the ball as well. The Cameroon international failed to win a single tackle and lost 83 percent of his duels. He was also dribbled past once (all stats via sofascore).

The Douala-born player completed a single interception and cleared the ball once. He recovered the ball twice as well.

The summer recruit needs to do a lot better moving forward. It is hard to perform in such a dysfunctional team, but he needs to pull his own weight at least.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images