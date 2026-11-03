Cunha will bask in the glory, but this classy United star was the beating heart of sensational Roma comeback: Player Ratings



Manchester United came back from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 3 – Helpless for both goals.

Leny Yoro 6 – He was among the precious few United players who can hold their head high. There was fight in his defensive work, capped by a last-ditch tackle to prevent what looked a certain goal, and he still found the appetite to bomb forward. Professional pride, in a sea of players who lacked it.

🇾🇪 https://t.co/VhKZYDIwg7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

Harry Maguire 2 – Bizarrely, he simply passed the ball to Soule for Roma’s opening goal. He did not support his younger partner on a significant night. He was frequently drawn towards the ball, leaving large spaces behind him that Roma were only too willing to exploit.

Ayden Heaven 5 – He did not receive the support he required from Maguire, who ought to have done more to assist him. He conceded the penalty from which Roma doubled their lead and struggled in his duels; nonetheless, he will learn from the experience.

Diogo Dalot 2 – Every bit as poor as Maguire. He left his man completely unmarked for the opener and constantly coughed up possession in dangerous areas. He provided width down his flank, yet could do nothing of note with it.

Carlos Baleba 6 – Another United player who departed with some credit. He battled hard in the middle of the park and sustained an injury while attempting to push United forward with a surging run into the penalty area.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – Reliable as ever. Brilliant in possession, he used his strength to hold off opponents and impressed from start to finish. A cut above the rest. Classy player!

Working hard as we push for that equaliser 👏 https://t.co/lLsMUNQVdi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

Bruno Fernandes 6 – He was fortunate to get a second bite of the apple with his penalty. He delivered a few good crosses into the box but offered little beyond that.

We keep fighting ✊ https://t.co/9OMCwnn3Jj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

Amad 4 – The effort was there, but almost nothing was coming off for him.

Matheus Cunha 8 – Won the penalty from which United restored parity and then got on the score sheet himself to make it 2-2, before netting a sensational winner to complete the comeback. He was then sent off for a second bookable offence, having been shown an earlier yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating his third goal.

COMEBACK = COMPLETE! ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/GmpyQIDPnY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – An extremely unlucky effort that struck both posts was about the extent of his contribution.

Substitutes

Youri Tielemans 5- OK, having come on early in the first half for Carlos Baleba.

Shea Lacey 6.5 – Impactful! Set the tone from the outset by beating his defender and firing a dangerous ball across goal, which was begging to be finished. Great pass on the inside to Cunha, who sealed the comeback.

Lisandro Martinez 5 – Decent.

Matthijs de Ligt 5 – One for the closing stages.

Mason Mount 5 – Same as De Ligt.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images