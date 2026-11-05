Home » Man United’s Matheus Cunha makes Champions League history in rollercoaster Roma game

Man United’s Matheus Cunha makes Champions League history in rollercoaster Roma game

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Matheus Cunha

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha achieved a first in the Champions League following his heroics in the comeback against AS Roma.

Cunha saves United

Cunha was the hero of the day as United recovered from a two-goal deficit to stun Roma at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

United found themselves staring down the barrel of another disastrous defeat as Roma scored twice inside 17 minutes.

Matías Soulé and Donyell Malen both took advantage of some pitiful defending to give Roma a commanding lead. However, United pulled one back at the hour mark through Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker converted from the penalty spot, having missed his initial attempt but being afforded a second bite of the cherry owing to an encroachment offence.

Buoyed by the home fans, United pushed and finally drew level in the 83rd minute when Cunha pounced on a Leonardo Balerdi missed clearance to score. Three minutes later, Cunha smashed home the winner, completing one of the great European comebacks.

In comments to reporters after the final whistle, Cunha stated that experiencing such a thrill at United was a dream.

Diogo Dalot also expressed hope that the comeback would mark a turning point for himself and his teammates as they look to kick on for the season.

Matheus Cunha
Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Apps 9 4 1 14
Minutes 616 235 10 861
Starts 7 3 0 10
Sub appearances 2 1 1 4
Goals 1 3 0 4
Non-penalty goals 1 3 0 4
Assists 2 0 0 2
Goals + assists 3 3 0 6
Minutes per goal 616 78 215
xG (PL) 1.36 1.36
xA (PL) 1.06 1.06
xG + xA (PL) 2.42 2.42
Avg rating 6.54 7.36 6.52 6.77
Shots 13 10 0 23
Shots on target 6 7 0 13
Shot accuracy % 46.2% 70.0% 56.5%
Conversion % 7.7% 30.0% 17.4%
Passes 228 104 6 338
Accurate passes 191 81 6 278
Page 1 of 3123
Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Pass accuracy % 83.8% 77.9% 100.0% 82.2%
Key passes 11 3 1 15
Dribbles attempted 13 9 2 24
Dribbles completed 5 5 2 12
Dribble success % 38.5% 55.6% 100.0% 50.0%
Tackles 12 6 0 18
Interceptions 3 0 0 3
Tackles + interceptions 15 6 0 21
Blocks 2 2 0 4
Duels 76 35 2 113
Duels won 32 18 2 52
Duels won % 42.1% 51.4% 100.0% 46.0%
Dribbled past 4 0 0 4
Fouls won 13 6 0 19
Fouls committed 10 8 0 18
Offsides 1 0 0 1
Yellow cards 0 0 0 0
Red cards 0 1 0 1
Penalties won 1 0 0 1
Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0
Page 2 of 3123
Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions
Penalties scored 0 0 0 0
Penalties missed 0 0 0 0
Clean sheets 0 1 0 1
Page 3 of 3123

Cunha makes history

According to statisticians OptaJoe, Cunha’s rollercoaster game against Roma was a very unique one.

The Brazilian became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to win a penalty, score a goal, and be sent off in the same match.

Cunha was, of course, given his marching orders in the closing stages of the game for a second bookable offence after needlessly fouling Balerdi.

No further punishment will be forthcoming for his remaining on the pitch after the final whistle despite his dismissal, it has since emerged.

Brazilian player to play for United.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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