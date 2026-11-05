Bruno Fernandes says “factors outside the dressing room” have left players feeling “mentally crushed”

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says “factors outside the dressing room” are making it harder for the team to perform, adding that poor results leave some players mentally crushed.

From Como criticism to the Roma comeback

Tensions had already surfaced in October when Lisandro Martinez criticised United’s recruitment and said he expected more from technical director Jason Wilcox following the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid (via The Independent).

After the 4-1 defeat at Como on 21 October, Fernandes questioned the decision not to press man-to-man and said the team needed to show greater bravery.

Four days later, head coach Michael Carrick left his captain on the bench throughout a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth. Carrick described the omission as a football decision rather than a disciplinary measure (via Sky Sports).

United then recovered from two goals down to defeat Roma 3-2 on Tuesday, with Fernandes converting a retaken penalty before Matheus Cunha scored twice. After the game, the captain accepted responsibility for his recent performances and backed Carrick.

The victory came after supporters distributed 4,000 green-and-yellow balloons in the Stretford End as part of another protest against the club’s owners.

Fernandes points to pressure beyond Carrick’s squad

Fernandes said: “It’s a question of confidence. At this club, it’s difficult when results are negative. There are a lot of factors outside the dressing room, outside of the players and the backroom staff, which make the performances of the club and what we can do on the pitch more difficult” (via The Athletic).

Fernandes continued: “It affects a lot of players. Some deal with it better, some worse. We set high expectations for ourselves, and when things don’t work out, we end up mentally crushed by the frustration of not being able to give the club what we believe we’re truly capable of.”

The skipper’s choice of words could be interpreted as a dig at the ownership, whose failure to invest adequately on the transfer market and other penny-pinching measures have attracted a lot of criticism.

The midfielder argued that United’s problems are numerous and have developed over a long period. He nevertheless stressed the responsibility attached to representing the club, describing wearing the shirt as both an enormous responsibility and a privilege.

United have won only three of their 14 matches in all competitions this season. Their final assignment before the November international break is Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

From Sporting signing to United captain

United signed Fernandes from Sporting CP on 30 January 2020, handing him a five-and-a-half-year contract. The deal cost an initial €55 million, then approximately £47 million, with potential add-ons capable of taking the total to €80 million.

He made his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later and was appointed club captain in July 2023. Fernandes helped United win the 2022-23 League Cup and the 2023-24 FA Cup.

The Portugal international has registered 112 goals in 340 appearances for the Red Devils. His current contract runs until June 2027 and includes an option for a further year.

Carrick is likely to lean again on the more aggressive pressing and counter-attacking approach that rescued the Roma game when Villa visit on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes says pressures outside the dressing room are making it harder for United to perform.

The captain believes repeated setbacks have mentally affected members of the squad.

United face Aston Villa on Sunday after their 3-2 comeback win over Roma.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images