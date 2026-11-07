Bebé completes CD Teruel move 16 years after £7.4m Manchester United transfer

Former Manchester United attacker Bebé has officially joined Spanish club CD Teruel for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.

Ibiza departure opened the door for a free transfer

Bebé joined Ibiza in February 2025 after mutually terminating his Racing Ferrol contract, only five months after arriving at the Galician club. He ended that campaign with six goals and four assists from 18 appearances.

Ibiza renewed his deal in June 2025, but the forward confirmed in May 2026 that his contract was expiring and said his representative would take care of his future once the season had finished (via Flashscore).

The 36-year-old subsequently became a free agent. He was already training at Teruel’s Pinilla base by Wednesday, with the club considering whether to add him to their squad (via Diario de Huesca).

Teruel add versatility to their attacking options

Teruel have now completed the move, with Bebé registered as a first-team player for the 2026/27 campaign (via COPE).

The Spanish outlet highlighted the Cape Verde international’s positional flexibility, stating that he “can play on both wings as well as through the middle of the attack”.

Seven appearances and two goals for United

United signed Bebé from Vitória Guimarães in August 2010 after paying his £7.4 million release clause. The move – championed by superagent Jorge Mendes, came only weeks after he had joined Vitória from Estrela da Amadora. Sir Alex Ferguson famously admitted to never having seen him play before he signed him.

He made seven competitive appearances for the Red Devils and scored twice, finding the net in the League Cup and Champions League. His two substitute appearances in the Premier League came during United’s title-winning 2010/11 campaign.

Bebé later had loan spells with Beşiktaş, Rio Ave and Paços de Ferreira. Benfica bought him for £2.4 million in July 2014 after he was omitted from United’s pre-season tour of the United States.

His subsequent Spanish clubs included Córdoba, Rayo Vallecano, Eibar, Real Zaragoza, Racing Ferrol and Ibiza. After representing Portugal at youth level, he made his senior Cape Verde debut in March 2022 and scored against Guadeloupe.

Having already trained with Teruel before signing, Bebé is likely to be integrated quickly into the first-team squad.

Final Thoughts

Bebé has joined CD Teruel as a free agent for the 2026/27 season.

The former United forward can operate out wide or through the middle.

He had already trained at Pinilla before the move was completed.

Bébé – Career stats As at 7th Nivember 2026 Player Type Years Team Country Loan Apps/Goals Scope Apps/Caps Goals Bebé Club 2009–2010 Estrela da Amadora – No All competitions 27 4 Bebé Club 2010 Vitória de Guimarães – No League only 0 0 Bebé Club 2010–2014 Manchester United – No All competitions 7 2 Bebé Club 2011–2012 Beşiktaş – Yes All competitions 4 0 Bebé Club 2013 Rio Ave – Yes League only 17 1 Bebé Club 2013–2014 Paços de Ferreira – Yes All competitions 39 14 Bebé Club 2014–2016 Benfica – No All competitions 6 0 Bebé Club 2015 Córdoba – Yes All competitions 18 0 Bebé Club 2015–2016 Rayo Vallecano – Yes All competitions 54 6 Bebé Club 2016–2018 Eibar – No All competitions 39 5 Bebé Club 2018 Rayo Vallecano – Yes All competitions 133 18 Bebé Club 2018–2024 Rayo Vallecano – No League only 117 13 Bebé Club 2023 Zaragoza – Yes All competitions 16 4 Bebé Club 2024–2025 Racing Ferrol – No League only 14 0 Bebé Club 2025– Ibiza – No League only 52 9 Bebé International 2022– Cape Verde – No Senior internationals 26 6 Source: Wikipedia

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images