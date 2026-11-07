Cristiano Ronaldo receives seventh-minute Sporting CP tribute after Portugal retirement

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with applause in the seventh minute of Sporting CP’s match against Moreirense at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Ronaldo’s turbulent final weeks with Portugal

On 30 September, Ronaldo left the national team’s Copenhagen camp after Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus told him that he would not start against Denmark (via The Guardian).

The forward apologised on 6 October for his departure but accused Jesus of breaking promises. He also said that he would remain available for selection after serving any potential suspension (via Sky Sports). The walkout was the latest in a run of contentious episodes for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5th, bringing a record-setting 23-year Portugal career to a close. He finished with men’s world records of 234 caps and 146 international goals.

Sporting head coach Paulo Fonseca said the following day that Ronaldo deserved a farewell tribute and suggested the Estádio José Alvalade as an appropriate setting (via Sport TV).

Alvalade rises in the iconic number seven minute

The timing of Saturday’s tribute referenced the number most closely associated with the Portuguese forward throughout his career.



Translation: “The player developed by the Lions, who retired from the national team, was applauded in the seventh minute of Sporting-Moreirense” (via A Bola).

Cristiano Ronaldo chants all over at José Alvalade Stadium on the 7th minute.🇵🇹🏟 pic.twitter.com/T5owRyfwxS — The Nassr Tribune™️ (@AlNassrTribune) November 7, 2026

From Sporting prospect to Manchester United great

United signed Ronaldo from Sporting for £12.24 million in August 2003, shortly after the 18-year-old impressed against manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in a pre-season friendly. He scored 118 goals in 292 appearances during his first spell at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Community Shield with the Red Devils. He joined Real Madrid for a then-world-record £80 million in July 2009 after making clear that he wanted to leave.

The Portugal international became Real Madrid’s record scorer with 450 goals before moving to Juventus in 2018. United brought him back from the Italian club in August 2021 for an initial €15 million, with a further €8 million available in add-ons.

Across his two United spells, Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances. His second stay ended by mutual agreement in November 2022 following an interview in which he criticised the club and then-manager Erik ten Hag.

He subsequently joined Al-Nassr, where he remains captain under a contract running until 2027.

Fonseca’s public support makes a formal Sporting tribute plausible, although Saturday’s applause may serve as the immediate farewell to Ronaldo’s Portugal career.

Final Thoughts

Ronaldo was applauded in the seventh minute at the Estádio José Alvalade.

The tribute came two days after he announced his international retirement.

Attention now turns to the possibility of a formal farewell ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Career to date Player Club Years Move Apps Goals Scope Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting CP B 2002–2003 Permanent 2 0 All competitions Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting CP 2002–2003 Permanent 31 5 All competitions Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2003–2009 Permanent 54 27 All competitions Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2009–2018 Permanent 438 450 All competitions Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 2018–2021 Permanent 134 101 All competitions Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021–2022 Permanent 40 19 League only Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023– Permanent 157 134 All competitions Source: Wikipedia

Featured image by Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto via Getty Images