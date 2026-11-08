Home » Lammens was in self-destruct mode but this indefensible United star isn’t fit to wear the shirt after Villa disasterclass: Player Ratings

Lammens was in self-destruct mode but this indefensible United star isn’t fit to wear the shirt after Villa disasterclass: Player Ratings

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Diogo Dalot


Manchester United were beaten 4-3 by Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 1 – Another self-destructive display. He was at fault for Villa’s two quickfire goals at the start of the game. Over and over, he hesitated to come off his line.

Noussair Mazraoui 4 – Good assist but very shaky at the back and endured a tough game against Johan Manzambi.

Leny Yoro 3 – He had acquitted himself well until a bizarre header for Villa’s fourth, which sent the ball in the direction of United’s goal and left Lammens in a highly challenging position. United’s fate was all but sealed after that.

Harry Maguire 4 – He was far from blameless for the first goal, leaving his man unmarked and forcing Dalot to be pulled into that position; he was substituted at half-time.

Diogo Dalot 1 – Dreadful. An utter liability. He set the tone from the first minute by being slow to close down Alysson, who then beat Lammens. Poor in possession, he cost United dearly again at the start of the second half by conceding a reckless and needless penalty, killing their momentum. It was hardly surprising that he was booed off the pitch. Should be nowhere near the squad, let alone the starting XI.

Kobbie Mainoo 5 – Just OK.

Youri Tielemans 6 – Good on the ball, especially in the first half, and scored a good goal to draw United level. Deflated in the second half as the game eventually slipped away.

Bruno Fernandes 6 –  He converted from the penalty spot to spark a United surge after Villa had raced into a quick two-goal lead. He was dangerous, delivering balls into the box and seeking to set up his teammates. Like Tielemans, however, he faded in the second half

Amad 5 – A lot better than he has been in recent weeks but, yet again, missed a gilt-edged chance that might have changed everything for the Red Devils.

Matheus Cunha 5.5 – Lively throughout, he won a penalty for United for the second game running. He got a few shots away, but Zion Suzuki largely had the better of him.

Bryan Mbeumo 2 –  On the fringes.

Substitutes

Ayden Heaven 4 – He did not cover himself in glory for Villa’s fourth goal and received a booking for a silly challenge.

Shea Lacey 5 – Decent

Patrick Dorgu 8 – Assist for Zirkzee’s goal and netted for United at the death to salvage a point.

Mason Mount 5 – Struck the woodwork.

Joshua Zirkzee 7 – Got a goal for United to set up a ferocious finish.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Michael Carrick still needs to go, but INEOS...

Five things we learned as Villa and United...

Chaotic Man United produce two crazy comebacks to...

0 key passes, 0 successful crosses, 0 shots...

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live updates from...

Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Noussair...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

1 comment

JHB 08/11/2026 - 19:02

Dalot still not good but Carrick is blind to see his performance. Both goals came from his side and Carrick should have played Dorgu instead Dalot or play academy player Amass. Also Amad is good player but he is stingy delayed in passing the ball and he once awhile only cross the ball. Compared to Lacey is far more better player. Carrick fate as a Manager / Head Coach will end during International break. Carrick selection of players is worse. Like Amad and Dalot he put trust in them although he knew the two is having bad performance.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.