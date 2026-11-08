Lammens was in self-destruct mode but this indefensible United star isn’t fit to wear the shirt after Villa disasterclass: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten 4-3 by Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 1 – Another self-destructive display. He was at fault for Villa’s two quickfire goals at the start of the game. Over and over, he hesitated to come off his line.

Noussair Mazraoui 4 – Good assist but very shaky at the back and endured a tough game against Johan Manzambi.

Leny Yoro 3 – He had acquitted himself well until a bizarre header for Villa’s fourth, which sent the ball in the direction of United’s goal and left Lammens in a highly challenging position. United’s fate was all but sealed after that.

Harry Maguire 4 – He was far from blameless for the first goal, leaving his man unmarked and forcing Dalot to be pulled into that position; he was substituted at half-time.

Diogo Dalot 1 – Dreadful. An utter liability. He set the tone from the first minute by being slow to close down Alysson, who then beat Lammens. Poor in possession, he cost United dearly again at the start of the second half by conceding a reckless and needless penalty, killing their momentum. It was hardly surprising that he was booed off the pitch. Should be nowhere near the squad, let alone the starting XI.

Kobbie Mainoo 5 – Just OK.

➕ Positive signs from United since Bruno’s goal but we must make it count. Just over 10 minutes until the interval ⏱️ https://t.co/T0plkeLERj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

Youri Tielemans 6 – Good on the ball, especially in the first half, and scored a good goal to draw United level. Deflated in the second half as the game eventually slipped away.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – He converted from the penalty spot to spark a United surge after Villa had raced into a quick two-goal lead. He was dangerous, delivering balls into the box and seeking to set up his teammates. Like Tielemans, however, he faded in the second half

We needed that 👊 https://t.co/9K38sP5nIi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

Amad 5 – A lot better than he has been in recent weeks but, yet again, missed a gilt-edged chance that might have changed everything for the Red Devils.

More of that energy, Reds ⚡️ https://t.co/vxYID1pxRa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

Matheus Cunha 5.5 – Lively throughout, he won a penalty for United for the second game running. He got a few shots away, but Zion Suzuki largely had the better of him.

Bryan Mbeumo 2 – On the fringes.

Substitutes

Ayden Heaven 4 – He did not cover himself in glory for Villa’s fourth goal and received a booking for a silly challenge.

Shea Lacey 5 – Decent

Patrick Dorgu 8 – Assist for Zirkzee’s goal and netted for United at the death to salvage a point.

Patrick with a last-gasp leveller!!!! https://t.co/PwPJMOmrVR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

🏁 The points are shared at Old Trafford after a dramatic finale. https://t.co/P1HyyEVwTK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

Mason Mount 5 – Struck the woodwork.

Joshua Zirkzee 7 – Got a goal for United to set up a ferocious finish.

Josh pulls one back late on! ⚽️ https://t.co/jOXSQuZv0M — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images