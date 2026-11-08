Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live updates from blockbuster tie at Old Trafford

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Manchester United will be hoping to replicate their second-half showing against AS Roma in midweek when they take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick badly needs a Premier League win, with the Red Devils last having won a league game more than two months ago.

Man Utd Premier League results (2026/27 to 8 Nov 2026) Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L

Anything but a positive result and question marks will once again be raised over the head coach’s future as INEOS keeps searching for his successor in the background.

Villa boss Unai Emery was a dream target but the Spaniard seems to be inching closer to a long-term stay at Villa Park. Carrick will have a point to prove to the hierarchy.

For today’s blockbuster tie, Youri Tielemans returns to the midfield in Carlos Baleba’s absence, while Noussair Mazraoui is also back in the starting XI. Despite talks of a start for Shea Lacey, the Carrington graduate remains on the bench.

Can the 20-time English league champions turn their campaign around starting tonight? Stay tuned for live updates.

Feature image Dan Istitene via Getty Images