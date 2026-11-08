Manchester United host Aston Villa this evening looking for only their second Premier League victory of the season.

For a brief couple of minutes this afternoon, United found themselves bottom of the league.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Nous Mazraoui is the right-back; Harry Maguire continues at centre-back. He is joined by Leny Yoro. Diogo Dalot is at left-back (the full-backs may switch sides).

Ayden Heaven drops to the bench. Lisandro Martinez is suspended. Matthijs de Ligt is also available, but is on the bench.

Patrick Dorgu is back on the bench after an injury layoff.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo form the central midfield pivot. Carlos Baleba will be out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against Roma on Tuesday.

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee.

Attack

Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are the front four.

Amad will likely be on the right, with Fernandes in the 10, Cunha on the left and Mbeumo up front.

Benjamin Sesko is out of action until the new year. Marcus Rashford is close to fitness but not yet ready.

Shea Lacey was widely tipped to start after his superb cameo against Roma, but he has to make do with a spot on the bench.

Substitutes

Lacey is joined on the bench by Karl Darlow, De Ligt, Dorgu, Heaven, Andrey Santos, Jack Fletcher, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee.

Final Thoughts

Ayden Heaven dropped after a couple of shaky performances

Yoro likely to move to centre-back with Mazraoui and Dalot the full-backs

Youri Tielemans comes in for the injured Carlos Baleba

No start for Shea Lacey despite his fine form



Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images