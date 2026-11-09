Michael Carrick must own 10 costly mistakes dragging Manchester United down

Manchester United’s ownership and players rightly face criticism, while there is understandable sympathy for head coach Michael Carrick, who is stuck in the middle. However, Carrick is not without blame for the current situation.

This article looks at 10 issues the head coach must take responsibility for if he is going to stay on at the club any longer.

1. Show some sign you have understood the defensive problems

The defence is showing no sign of improving. In fact, it is getting worse, with six goals conceded across the last two games.

What is coach Jonathan Woodgate doing? If he is not a good enough defensive coach to sort this out, why does Carrick not bring in somebody else? Carrick looks like a rabbit caught in the headlights, with no sign that the defensive problems are being addressed.

2. Selection and recovery decisions are not good enough

Matthijs de Ligt is arguably United’s best centre-back. Of course, he has to be nursed back after a long-term injury, but he had minutes in two games, so why not start him against Aston Villa?

Instead, Carrick brought in Noussair Mazraoui, whom he had barely used. Carrick is not giving players enough minutes and then throws them straight into the team, while others such as De Ligt are not being brought back to the match fitness United need.

3. Youngsters are punished more harshly

Carrick punishes youngsters when some of the senior players are just as bad. The defence was shambolic, so he dropped Ayden Heaven, but Harry Maguire was part of that same partnership.

Diogo Dalot has been appalling this season, yet still gets to play every game. If a youngster played like Dalot has been playing, he would be put back in the Under-21s. It is simply not good enough.

4. Carrick keeps returning to his favourites

The boss appears to have a jobs-for-the-boys mentality. If you are in with him, and particularly if you are a senior star, you are going to get picked regardless of your performances.

He keeps going back to Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Dalot and Luke Shaw even though they have been shocking this season. He needs to give some youngsters a chance.

Amad has not been terrible this season, but he has hardly set the world on fire. Shea Lacey has made things happen whenever he has been given a few minutes, yet he has not been given a proper run in the starting XI.

Joshua Zirkzee is not everybody’s favourite player, but with Benjamin Sesko injured, he is surely United’s best centre-forward. He might describe himself as a nine and a half, but that’s a half closer to a nine than anyone else in the squad. He has scored twice this season, played exceptionally well in pre-season and made a difference whenever he has come on. Why does he not get a start? Does his face not fit?

Joshua Zirkzee 2026/27 stats so far Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 3 1 10 Minutes 95 73 24 192 Starts 0 0 0 0 Sub appearances 6 3 1 10 Goals 1 1 0 2 Non-penalty goals 1 1 0 2 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 1 1 0 2 Minutes per goal 95 73 – 96 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Avg rating 5.67 5.15 6.10 5.53 Shots 3 3 1 7 Shots on target 2 3 0 5 Shot accuracy % 66.7% 100.0% 0.0% 71.4% Conversion % 33.3% 33.3% 0.0% 28.6% Passes 41 22 9 72 Pass accuracy % 68.0% 77.0% 55.0% 69.1% Key passes 3 1 0 4 Dribbles attempted 5 4 2 11 Dribbles completed 3 3 0 6 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribble success % 60.0% 75.0% 0.0% 54.5% Tackles 0 0 0 0 Interceptions 0 0 0 0 Tackles + interceptions 0 0 0 0 Blocks 1 0 0 1 Duels 16 11 5 32 Duels won 5 5 1 11 Duels won % 31.3% 45.5% 20.0% 34.4% Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 1 1 0 2 Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Fouls committed 4 1 0 5 Yellow cards 1 0 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 – – 0 Penalties conceded 0 – – 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

5. The youth policy makes little sense

The Fletcher twins are always on the bench, either together or individually. They are not good enough yet and should be out on loan.

Tyler is listed as a first-team squad member on United’s official website, while Jack is not listed with either the first team or the Under-21s, presumably because whoever administers the website can’t figure out what he is. It seems odd that the pair have not gone out on loan, when it’s clear neither is ready for first team action. It feels like a bit of nepotism.

Players such as Jim Thwaites might deserve an opportunity.

6. Ignoring obvious candidates for problem positions

Meanwhile, Jaydan Kamason is playing far above Under-21 level, has not been sent on loan and should be given a chance at right-back instead of Dalot, but Carrick doesn’t seem interested.

And why did United keep Harry Amass at Old Trafford if he could not get a game when Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu were both injured?

Amass is only going to improve if Carrick gives him a chance.

7. Why did you not predict Senne Lammens’ struggles?

Carrick should have kept a close eye on Senne Lammens after his high-profile error at the World Cup. Goalkeeper training should involve psychological awareness as well as physical work.

Lammens is getting worse and appears to be losing confidence match by match.

8. Players are being used out of position

Carrick kept things simple last season and that paid dividends, but this time around he’s picking XI’s that would be full of red flags in a basic game of football manager. Bruno Fernandes has played in about three different roles, Leny Yoro is not a right-back, Mason Mount is not a central midfielder and Heaven is not a left-back. Tweak one or two roles when you have a steady, stable side performing at their best. To be doing it in a struggling team devoid of confidence is, quite frankly, insane.

And when, surprise surprise, a team of 11 square pegs in round holes is struggling, Carrick is also too slow to react with substitutions to put things right.

9. Pre-season preparation was shocking

The preparation for the season has been widely acknowledged as a disaster, and the players were clearly unfit at the start of the campaign.

Carrick may have made himself popular by not pushing the little divas too hard in training, but this was a managerial error and he has to own it.

10. The tactics are inflexible and naive

Carrick’s friend, former team-mate and employer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly overwrote United’s tactics board with motivational quotes. You have to wonder whether the current head coach has a similar outlook. He’s given rousing 20-minute heartfelt speeches about the club’s history at press conferences, but not once has he pinpointed a single tactical issue to explain his side’s struggles.

Carrick’s own captain, Fernandes, questioned the decision not to press Como man-to-man and you can’t help but think that it wasn’t an isolated incident of bizarre tactical choices.

United have been stuck in a 4-2-3-1 regardless of the situation or the personnel available. That alone reeks of tactical inflexibility and naivety.

Final Thoughts

Carrick must take a significant share of the blame for United’s struggles.

His defensive, selection and recovery decisions are not good enough.

Young players deserve fairer opportunities.

Season preparation was shocking and the tactics have been inflexible and naive.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images