Initially, Senne Lammens was absolved of Manchester United’s defensive struggles, and we fans were busy hammering the defenders for letting the Belgian keeper down.

In the past few games, however, Lammens has been exposed. While United’s defensive play has been wanting, the 24-year-old has not done any better, and some feel he could have saved a few of the goals he has conceded.

S. Lammens 2026-27 Premier League Stat S. Lammens Age 24 Apps 11 Minutes 990 Goals conceded 12 Saves 40

Lammens has become a liability

Against Sporting CP, for instance, his error gave away the penalty, and his mishandling of the ball then let the Portuguese side force a late 2-2 draw in a game United could have won 2-1.

Then, against Brentford last night, Wilson’s goals were saveable, yet Lammens still cannot hold a ball played directly at him. United’s defence certainly played a part in that 4-0 loss to the Bees, but Lammens let the team down too with his poor goalkeeping.

Brentford had only four shots on target, and they all ended up in the net. Lammens’ confidence seems to have dropped, and there is now a fear that any ball directed at goal will end up inside it.

It is a far cry from the keeper who won the Premier League signing of the season award and who was, without doubt, a huge upgrade between the sticks.

Pochettino must make a brave call on Lammens

Now that Lammens is clearly becoming a liability, Mauricio Pochettino has a big call to make. He must decide whether to drop him or keep playing him, hoping he regains his confidence after a run of error-filled performances that began with his World Cup mistake that saw Belgium eliminated by Spain.

Dropping Lammens might actually be the best way to help him, as the young keeper is under enormous pressure from the team’s situation and the fans’ criticism.

He needs to take a breath, so Pochettino should rest him for two or three games and let him reset. He is still 24 and clearly a very talented goalkeeper, so he will surely bounce back.

Time to turn to Darlow

Omar Berrada said the other day that Karl Darlow’s arrival, among the other summer signings, made the club feel they had bettered the team, so Darlow now needs to show that was the case.

Last season, Leeds initially struggled in goal, and it was their Achilles’ heel. Darlow was then tried out and, with his quality goalkeeping, claimed the starting spot under manager Daniel Farke.

He was one of the players who helped the Whites turn things around and avoid the drop. Having handled the relegation pressure Leeds faced, and with his experience, Darlow could well become the Red Devils’ difference-maker starting with the Newcastle United clash on Wednesday.

So the United number two can bring stability to United’s defence until Lammens returns rejuvenated and replicates last season’s brilliance.

Featured image by Jan Kruger via Getty Images

