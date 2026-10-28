Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is likely to start against Chelsea on Saturday after holding clear-the-air talks with head coach Michael Carrick.

How the Como fallout escalated

The dispute began when Fernandes questioned United’s decision not to press man-to-man after the 4-1 defeat at Como on 21 October. Carrick responded by criticising the players’ work rate before leaving his captain on the bench throughout Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, after which Fernandes liked an Instagram post referring to loyalty and no longer caring.

Carrick and Fernandes clear the air at Carrington

Carrick has now spoken to Fernandes face to face, separately from a wider meeting involving the squad and first-team staff on Tuesday. The pair have cleared the air and are determined to move forward (via The Telegraph).

Fernandes also attended Carrington for treatment on Monday, despite most of the squad having the day off. Staff are said to have been encouraged by his response and believe they have seen “the best version of Fernandes over the last two days”.

Carrick considers the disciplinary episode closed and is expected to recall the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge, provided his ongoing fitness issue does not intervene. Fernandes was pictured in good spirits during Wednesday morning’s training session.

United are seeking only their second Premier League victory of the campaign and sit one point above the relegation zone. Kobbie Mainoo returned to training on Wednesday after missing four matches, but Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu are among the players who have been sidelined.

Six years as United’s creative leader

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP on 30 January 2020 for an initial £47 million, with add-ons capable of increasing the fee to £67.7 million. He made his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later.

The midfielder has recorded 74 goals in 235 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. He was appointed permanent club captain in July 2023 and has never left United on loan.

Fernandes helped the club win the 2022/23 League Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup. His current contract runs until June 2027 and includes an option for a further season.

A return to the starting XI at Chelsea is now the most likely outcome, but Fernandes’ influence will need to translate quickly into a better collective performance as pressure continues to build on Carrick.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes and Carrick have held clear-the-air talks following the captain’s Bournemouth omission.

United staff have been encouraged by Fernandes’ response at Carrington.

The midfielder is likely to start against Chelsea if fit.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training before Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images