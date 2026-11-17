Manchester United legend Gary Neville has leapt to the defence of under-fire star Diogo Dalot, but has called on new head coach Mauricio Pochettino to sanction the sale of three of his teammates.

Disastrous

It could be argued that no player has come to represent United’s disastrous season this term more than Dalot.

Whether played on the right or the left, the Portugal international has turned in one woeful display after another.

Every flaw of an unreliable defender has been on show: poor positioning, late challenges, carelessness on the ball, being beaten by attackers. United have paid the price this term.

When he was taken off at the break during United’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, the last game Michael Carrick took charge of before his sacking, the change was sarcastically cheered by supporters, who then loudly booed him as he made his way to the dugout. Asked about the incident after the final whistle, Carrick defended Dalot’s work ethic, insisting that he was doing everything possible to get back in good form.

Manchester United 2026/27 record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Neville also stressed that Dalot is not as bad as he’s made out to be. Neville argued that he would sooner get rid of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez before parting ways with Dalot.

Neville’s remarks

The former United captain said, “I think if he was in a decent back four he’d be alright. But he’s got a shocking back four alongside him. Positionally he’s not great. He could be better on the ball. He could be better at everything he does. Of course he could. I just think he’s such an easy target, Dalot. I honestly do.”

He continued, “I’d be getting (Noussair) Mazraoui well gone before him. I’d be getting (Lisandro) Martínez gone well before him. I’ll be getting (Matthijs) de Ligt gone well before him.”

“(De Ligt has) got one big problem. He doesn’t play football. If a player is injury prone and doesn’t play football, just because he hasn’t played doesn’t mean to say that he should go above a player who’s played every single week and he’s throwing his hand up.”

“You want someone who’s actually reliable and play. De Ligt has to go. De Ligt, Martínez, Mazraoui.”

Neville opined that Pochettino will probably give the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro the chance to impress him.

“He will keep Shaw because he knows him and he’ll probably get the best out of him. The problem with Luke is injuries. So he’ll have to manage him. So he’ll have to bring a left back in. But let’s just say who he’ll keep. ”

“He’ll keep Shaw. He’ll keep (Harry) Maguire because he’ll trust him and he’ll think that he’s basically a soldier and someone who can do a job for him. He’ll keep (Leny) Yoro because I think he’ll think, ‘I’ve got something there that I can work with’. (But) I think he’s a little bit gangly, all over the place right now. And he looks like he’s going to slip every time. He’s got that sort of Bambi-on-ice (look).”

Neville further stated about Yoro, “Physically, what will happen is with Yoro, he’ll go one way or the other. I like the fact he’s been brought into the French team. It tells me sometimes you just have got to connect the dots and think, ‘Okay, well, if they think he’s good, then we must be missing something here because we’re not seeing it yet, are we?'”

But Neville backed Yoro to eventually come good for United.

“So Yoro he will keep: Yoro, Maguire and Shaw I think he’ll keep and I think he’ll keep Dalot. To start with. He’ll have to bring in three defenders to go above them. Let’s be clear. He’ll have to bring in three defenders. ”

“Mazraoui I would lose, De Ligt I would lose because he’s injury prone. Martínez 100 per cent. 100 per cent. 100 per cent.”

Pochettino will take charge of his first United game this weekend when the team makes its way to Anfield to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images