Manchester United’s left-back position has been a concern this season. The Red Devils are paying the price for not signing a left-back last summer.

It was obvious that Luke Shaw was never going to play every game as he did last season, especially with the club back in Champions League football.

Ineos gambled by not recruiting one, and that decision has backfired. Shaw then suffered a mysterious injury that ruled him out of the last nine games.

In his absence, the team has relied on makeshift options, several of whom have struggled badly as opponents targeted them as weak links.

Shaw is now fit again and in contention to start the coming matches, but if United have learnt anything, it is that they can no longer ignore the need for another top left-back. A January signing is essential.

Maxi Araujo transfer opportunity

Fortunately, one of their reportedly leading targets, full-back Maxi Araújo, has opened the door to a move.

According to Sport Witness, “Manchester United have an opportunity to sign the South American, who is open to joining them.

“Sport Witness have been informed that despite the €80m clause, €50–60m should be enough to take the player in January.”

There is, however, concern in the Uruguayan’s camp: “United are unlikely to invest that amount of money on a full-back in January.” The report still indicates that Old Trafford decision-makers are convinced by Araújo: “Red Devils’ officials followed the full-back closely, and it’s believed he’s convinced them.”

On Wednesday night, United scouts were at the José Alvalade Stadium to watch him first-hand.

Impressive in Wednesday night’s draw

He once again impressed. Araújo stood out with a strong performance against United.

He created dangerous situations with ease, combining a powerful dribble with a powerful strike. While he shone more in attack, he remained solid defensively throughout.

M. Araújo 2026-27 Sporting CP · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Sporting CP 2026/27 · Sporting CP 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Competition Primeira Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 5 15 Minutes 830 448 1278 Starts 9 5 14 Sub appearances 1 0 1 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 2 0 2 Goals + assists 3 0 3 Minutes per goal 830 – 1278 Shots on target 5 2 7 Key passes 18 6 24 Dribbles completed 12 5 17 Dribble success % 54.5% 45.5% 51.5% Tackles 17 9 26 Interceptions 8 3 11 Tackles + interceptions 25 12 37 Blocks 2 0 2 Duels 110 60 170 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat 2026/27 · Sporting CP 2026/27 · Sporting CP 2026/27 Duels won 55 22 77 Duels won % 50.0% 36.7% 45.3% Dribbled past – – – Page 2 of 2 12 Updated 27 Nov 2026

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Builds on long-running Maxi Araújo transfer links

✅ Claims emerge from a reputable source

TPP view

We believe that, given Manchester United’s ongoing reported links with Maxi Araújo, it may ultimately come down to whether the club can afford to pull off the move or not.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

