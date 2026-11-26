Manchester United’s left-back position has been a concern this season. The Red Devils are paying the price for not signing a left-back last summer.
It was obvious that Luke Shaw was never going to play every game as he did last season, especially with the club back in Champions League football.
Ineos gambled by not recruiting one, and that decision has backfired. Shaw then suffered a mysterious injury that ruled him out of the last nine games.
In his absence, the team has relied on makeshift options, several of whom have struggled badly as opponents targeted them as weak links.
Shaw is now fit again and in contention to start the coming matches, but if United have learnt anything, it is that they can no longer ignore the need for another top left-back. A January signing is essential.
Maxi Araujo transfer opportunity
Fortunately, one of their reportedly leading targets, full-back Maxi Araújo, has opened the door to a move.
According to Sport Witness, “Manchester United have an opportunity to sign the South American, who is open to joining them.
“Sport Witness have been informed that despite the €80m clause, €50–60m should be enough to take the player in January.”
There is, however, concern in the Uruguayan’s camp: “United are unlikely to invest that amount of money on a full-back in January.” The report still indicates that Old Trafford decision-makers are convinced by Araújo: “Red Devils’ officials followed the full-back closely, and it’s believed he’s convinced them.”
On Wednesday night, United scouts were at the José Alvalade Stadium to watch him first-hand.
Impressive in Wednesday night’s draw
He once again impressed. Araújo stood out with a strong performance against United.
He created dangerous situations with ease, combining a powerful dribble with a powerful strike. While he shone more in attack, he remained solid defensively throughout.
|Stat
|2026/27 · Sporting CP
|2026/27 · Sporting CP
|2026/27
|Season
|2026/27
|2026/27
|2026/27
|Competition
|Primeira Liga
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Apps
|10
|5
|15
|Minutes
|830
|448
|1278
|Starts
|9
|5
|14
|Sub appearances
|1
|0
|1
|Goals
|1
|0
|1
|Non-penalty goals
|1
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
|0
|2
|Goals + assists
|3
|0
|3
|Minutes per goal
|830
|–
|1278
|Shots on target
|5
|2
|7
|Key passes
|18
|6
|24
|Dribbles completed
|12
|5
|17
|Dribble success %
|54.5%
|45.5%
|51.5%
|Tackles
|17
|9
|26
|Interceptions
|8
|3
|11
|Tackles + interceptions
|25
|12
|37
|Blocks
|2
|0
|2
|Duels
|110
|60
|170
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 8/10
Why?
✅ Builds on long-running Maxi Araújo transfer links
✅ Claims emerge from a reputable source
TPP view
We believe that, given Manchester United’s ongoing reported links with Maxi Araújo, it may ultimately come down to whether the club can afford to pull off the move or not.
Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images