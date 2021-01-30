Marcus Rashford’s performance vs Arsenal mocked on social media

Marcus Rashford MBE had a game to forget as Manchester United failed to register a goal against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium this evening.

The England man was moved onto the right wing in a reshuffle by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that saw Paul Pogba in the unusual role of left winger.

Rashford struggled in the role and a number of fans and commentators on social media expressed their frustration with him after the game.

Comments included:

‘Rashford easily could have hit that chance first time. Will never understand why whenever he gets into the opposition box he feels the need to start busting out skill moves as if he’s playing Volta.’

‘The last part of Rashford’s game that needs to improve is his decision making in the final 3rd, constantly picks the wrong option. It’s so frustrating, it’s the one thing that’s preventing him from being a world class player but it’s a big thing.’

‘You can’t teach what he needs to go up to that next level. Having a top footballing IQ comes with knowing the game and dedication. You can tell he lacks it. He doesn’t see the picture before it happens. Great players do.’

‘Rashford and Martial are sucking the life out of me. Yes you can go through bad patches but this looks a lot more than that. Just every decision that both of them are taking on the pitch is not coming off.’

‘Rashford has been poor today man. 😩’

There were also a number of sarcastic memes, for example:

