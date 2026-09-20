“Did you think we were?”: Michael Carrick strongly rejects Man United accusation after Fulham clash



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has hit back at accusations that his side was passive and lacked energy in the 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Lucky escape

United continued their poor start to the season with a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Red Devils struggled to find rhythm in West London, falling behind when Lisandro Martinez put the ball into the back of his own net midway through the second half.

It looked like United were headed for defeat until Matheus Cunha popped up late on with a deflected effort to salvage a point.

Until the end 👊 pic.twitter.com/WgU4xTtJDp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

The draw has left United with just one win to their name and in the midst of their worst-ever Premier League start.

For significant periods of the game, United appeared slow, lacking in energy and lethargic, seemingly devoid of inspiration and of any attacking or defensive intent.

But Carrick rejected such suggestions, stressing that he was not at all concerned with the application of his players.

Carrick remarks

Carrick told Sky Sports, “I thought we should have won the game, I thought we created enough to win the game. The goal we did concede is one of them goals.”

“The boys could have thought it is one of those days but I really like the reaction. We nearly won it in the end. We came to get the win of course, the way it panned out and the way we finished is the positive we take from it.”

Asked why United couldn’t get the victory, he remarked, “I think probably their goalkeeper really. The saves that he made today – he has probably made three top saves. We have hit the post twice and had a load of opportunities.”

“Of course we are not happy about not winning the game but there are things to take from it for sure.”

On whether United were passive, he said, “I didn’t think we were. Did you think we were? Football is a difficult game. We controlled a lot of the first half. It’s the Premier League and you will have spells where you don’t have it all your own way.”

“To expect total dominance for the whole game, I don’t think anyone gets that in this league.”

When asked whether he was happy with the team’s energy, Carrick answered, “Yes.”

“I think we can take a lot from today. I think we can learn a lot as well. We can be better at certain things, that is pretty clear, but there were some good signs today.”

United head into the international break in 12th place in the table.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images