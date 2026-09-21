“Players are thinking…”: Ashley Young outlines major concern for United after Fulham draw

Manchester United salvaged a draw against Fulham from the clutches of defeat on Sunday, 20 September, at Craven Cottage. The Red Devils were expected to respond on the pitch after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League and the EFL Cup.

However, it was the home side who took the lead in the 63rd minute after Lisandro Martinez put the ball into the back of his own net. United appeared set for their third defeat in the Premier League this season when Lady Luck offered them a break.

The Red Devils had hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha. It was the Brazilian who proved to be his team’s saviour, as his shot was deflected into the back of the net in the 89th minute.

Michael Carrick’s team had another off day on the pitch and now sit 12th in the league table after five games. Former United stars Louis Saha and Ashley Young have now pointed out a major concern with the team this season.

United too slow

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Saha argued that United players operated at the pace of a charity game at times against Fulham. He said: “At some points when they decide to accelerate, they look like a Manchester United side – there is no problem; the quality is there.”

“There are some moments, though, when they accept the speed of a charity game. That’s shocking. Players need to play at full pace; if they can’t after 70 or 80 minutes, they should be substituted.”

United finished the game with 29 shots, only six of which were on target. Fulham, meanwhile, covered around 6.5 km more than the Red Devils on the night. The Cottagers also made 101 sprints compared to the visitors’ 91.

United vs Fulham: Stats

Statistic Fulham Manchester United Ball possession 42% 58% Distance covered 116.7 km 110.2 km Expected goals (xG) 1.62 1.60 Big chances 3 2 Total shots 12 29 Goalkeeper saves 5 6 Number of sprints 101 91 Corner kicks 3 13 Fouls 9 5 Passes 457 606 Tackles 13 8 Free kicks 5 9 Yellow cards 3 0

Fulham draw not a bad result

Young echoed Saha’s thoughts, adding that United players appeared to lack belief. He said: “That is massive going into the international break. This result was always going to be very important.”

“Getting a draw at Fulham, you have to look at it as a good point. They were too slow; there wasn’t enough urgency. Maybe it is belief, maybe the players are thinking too much.”

“It was too slow. Players were walking! Fulham looked like they wanted to go on and win the game. It is disappointing to see.”

United face Tottenham Hotspur next month at the end of the International break, with Spurs languishing at the bottom of the table, having yet to win a game.

Final Thoughts

The positivity from Carrick’s interim reign last season is fast receding, with the team managing just two wins in seven games across competitions this campaign. The English manager has a serious job on his hands during the international break, as his position continues to be under scrutiny.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images