100% dribbles, 3 key passes, 3 shots: Man United star spared Carrick’s blushes after late tactical tweak



Manchester United rescued a point late on in their Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

However, it was yet another inept display from the visitors, whose abysmal fitness levels were once again evident.

The home side outran the Red Devils, both in terms of distance covered and number of sprints, as the United players continued jogging even after going a goal down.

Michael Carrick’s puzzling selection decisions continued as Marcus Rashford was deployed on the left flank yet again, while Matheus Cunha was forced to play as the false nine.

Cunha broke his duck as soon as he shifted to the left

That experiment has not worked all season, yet the head coach keeps persisting with it. Finally, when the Brazilian was moved to the left, he scored the equaliser.

The 27-year-old was a revelation down the left last season, yet Carrick chose to throw it all away to accommodate the Mancunian.

Stat Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.05 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.39 Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.2 Shots on target 2 Hit woodwork 1 Shots blocked 1 Distance covered 10.2 km Top speed 32.3 km/h Number of sprints 11 Running 1.65 km (16.2%) High-speed running 0.64 km (6.3%) Sprinting 0.21 km (2.1%) Touches 40 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 8 Total carrying distance 167.5 m Carries 14 Progressive carries 4 Total progression 103.7 m Progressive carrying distance 104.1 m Longest progressive carry 25.9 m Big chances created 1 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 23/27 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 14/18 (78%) Passes in own half (acc.) 9/9 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 5 (1) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 3 Dribbled past 1

match stats from sofascore

The Englishman was an embarrassment in London on Sunday, but thankfully, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace spared Carrick’s blushes in the end.

The Brazil international managed three shots in total, with one of them hitting the crossbar, while Bernd Leno produced an incredible save to deny him with another low shot.

Carrick needs to play Matheus Cunha instead of Rashford

The United No.10 completed 100% of his dribbles as well as his long ball attempts. Not only that but he created one big chance from which Bruno Fernandes hit the post. The United attacker also made three key passes.

Off the ball, Matheus Cunha worked hard, completing one interception and recovering the ball twice. But he is wasted up top on his own, as seen from his 17% duel win rate (all stats via sofascore).

Carrick should deploy him out wide on the left from the next game and play Bryan Mbeumo up top, as was the case last season.

Whether the head coach gets to undo his mistakes considering the team’s start to this season remains to be seen, as INEOS consider their options heading into the three-week international break.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images