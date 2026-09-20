Home » 100% dribbles, 3 key passes, 3 shots: Man United star spared Carrick’s blushes after late tactical tweak

100% dribbles, 3 key passes, 3 shots: Man United star spared Carrick’s blushes after late tactical tweak

Matheus Cunha is much more dangerous on the left as compared to the false nine position

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Matheus Cunha


Manchester United rescued a point late on in their Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

However, it was yet another inept display from the visitors, whose abysmal fitness levels were once again evident.

The home side outran the Red Devils, both in terms of distance covered and number of sprints, as the United players continued jogging even after going a goal down.

Michael Carrick’s puzzling selection decisions continued as Marcus Rashford was deployed on the left flank yet again, while Matheus Cunha was forced to play as the false nine.

Cunha broke his duck as soon as he shifted to the left

That experiment has not worked all season, yet the head coach keeps persisting with it. Finally, when the Brazilian was moved to the left, he scored the equaliser.

The 27-year-old was a revelation down the left last season, yet Carrick chose to throw it all away to accommodate the Mancunian.

StatValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.05
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.39
Total shots3
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.2
Shots on target2
Hit woodwork1
Shots blocked1
Distance covered10.2 km
Top speed32.3 km/h
Number of sprints11
Running1.65 km (16.2%)
High-speed running0.64 km (6.3%)
Sprinting0.21 km (2.1%)
Touches40
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance167.5 m
Carries14
Progressive carries4
Total progression103.7 m
Progressive carrying distance104.1 m
Longest progressive carry25.9 m
Big chances created1
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)2 (0)
Accurate passes23/27 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)14/18 (78%)
Passes in own half (acc.)9/9 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)5 (1)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls3
Dribbled past1

match stats from sofascore

The Englishman was an embarrassment in London on Sunday, but thankfully, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace spared Carrick’s blushes in the end.

The Brazil international managed three shots in total, with one of them hitting the crossbar, while Bernd Leno produced an incredible save to deny him with another low shot.

Carrick needs to play Matheus Cunha instead of Rashford

The United No.10 completed 100% of his dribbles as well as his long ball attempts. Not only that but he created one big chance from which Bruno Fernandes hit the post. The United attacker also made three key passes.

Off the ball, Matheus Cunha worked hard, completing one interception and recovering the ball twice. But he is wasted up top on his own, as seen from his 17% duel win rate (all stats via sofascore).

Carrick should deploy him out wide on the left from the next game and play Bryan Mbeumo up top, as was the case last season.

Whether the head coach gets to undo his mistakes considering the team’s start to this season remains to be seen, as INEOS consider their options heading into the three-week international break.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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