Home » 100% long balls, 100% take-ons: United star’s superb start rolls on with standout display in Fulham draw

100% long balls, 100% take-ons: United star’s superb start rolls on with standout display in Fulham draw

Kobbie Mainoo delivered another brilliant performance in the 1-1 draw with Fulham

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Kobbie Mainoo


Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is showing no signs of slowing down this season as he produced another fine display in the1-1 draw with Fulham.

Lucky escape

United have endured an extremely poor start to the season under Michael Carrick, and they found themselves staring down the barrel of another defeat at Craven Cottage.

An uninspiring United found themselves trailing when Fulham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

Calvin Bassey outmuscled Matheus Cunha off the ball and charged at goal before firing a shot that Senne Lammens parried into Lisandro Martinez, who then turned it into the back of his own net.

Cunha made amends in the 89th minute when his shot took a deflection before rolling home.

A draw was arguably the fair result in a game United simply never showed up for. The poor passing, the yawning spaces between the lines that Fulham ruthlessly exploited, the pitiful defending and the dismal work rate all point to one thing: serious questions remain, not just for the players but for Carrick and his coaching staff too.

But one star who left Craven Cottage with some credit is Mainoo.

Mainoo’s display

The Carrington academy graduate’s good start to the season has been rewarded with an England call-up.

And despite being let down by most of his teammates at Fulham, he still did well.

Mainoo connected with all of the long balls he distributed and completed all of the dribbles he undertook, a notable achievement on both accounts.

He managed 94% pass accuracy while on the pitch, 19 of his passes breaking the lines to cut through the hosts.

The United man also registered 11 defensive contributions and covered 10km.

StatisticValue
100% long pass accuracy100%
100% successful take-ons100%
94% pass accuracy94%
19 line-breaking passes19
11 defensive contributions11
10 km covered10 km

With gloom and pessimism persisting around United, Mainoo stands as a source of optimism the fans can latch onto.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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