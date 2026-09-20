100% long balls, 100% take-ons: United star’s superb start rolls on with standout display in Fulham draw



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is showing no signs of slowing down this season as he produced another fine display in the1-1 draw with Fulham.

Lucky escape

United have endured an extremely poor start to the season under Michael Carrick, and they found themselves staring down the barrel of another defeat at Craven Cottage.

An uninspiring United found themselves trailing when Fulham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

Calvin Bassey outmuscled Matheus Cunha off the ball and charged at goal before firing a shot that Senne Lammens parried into Lisandro Martinez, who then turned it into the back of his own net.

Cunha made amends in the 89th minute when his shot took a deflection before rolling home.

Until the end 👊 pic.twitter.com/WgU4xTtJDp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

A draw was arguably the fair result in a game United simply never showed up for. The poor passing, the yawning spaces between the lines that Fulham ruthlessly exploited, the pitiful defending and the dismal work rate all point to one thing: serious questions remain, not just for the players but for Carrick and his coaching staff too.

But one star who left Craven Cottage with some credit is Mainoo.

Battling in blue ⚔️🔵 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2026

Mainoo’s display

The Carrington academy graduate’s good start to the season has been rewarded with an England call-up.

And despite being let down by most of his teammates at Fulham, he still did well.

Mainoo connected with all of the long balls he distributed and completed all of the dribbles he undertook, a notable achievement on both accounts.

He managed 94% pass accuracy while on the pitch, 19 of his passes breaking the lines to cut through the hosts.

The United man also registered 11 defensive contributions and covered 10km.

Statistic Value 100% long pass accuracy 100% 100% successful take-ons 100% 94% pass accuracy 94% 19 line-breaking passes 19 11 defensive contributions 11 10 km covered 10 km

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 100% long pass accuracy

100% successful take-ons

94% pass accuracy

19 line-breaking passes

11 defensive contributions

10 km covered Continues his fine start to the season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/vAOqdHPUrh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 20, 2026

With gloom and pessimism persisting around United, Mainoo stands as a source of optimism the fans can latch onto.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images