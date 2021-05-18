Luke Shaw awarded Man United Players’ Player of the Year

Luke Shaw has been awarded Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year today. The 25 year-old left-back, who has been at United for nearly seven years now, picked up the award, as voted for by his team-mates, after an immense season in which he had six assists and a crucial goal in the Manchester derby.

It is his second time picking up the prize.

He came out on top ahead of wonder-signing, Bruno Fernandes, which speaks volumes.

Speaking to manutd.com, Shaw’s fellow full-back from the other wing, Aaron Wan-Bissaka said,

‘I gave my vote to Luke but I think Bruno [Fernandes] was up there as well. Luke has been the standout for me, putting in the performances and that pushes me as well, to compete with him, to bring the best out of both of us. He’s been positive throughout, making the most of every game. He’s not taken his foot off the pedal.”

Shaw has put in solid performances on the left side of the back four throughout the season where he regularly overlaps and links with Marcus Rashford, and now, after a period out of contention, he has made it back into the England squad for the Euros. He will finish the season also as arguably the best left-back in the Premier League.

After suffering an horrific leg break in the 2015/16 season, this award is an incredible achievement, but Shaw will point to the challenge offered by the club signing Alex Telles in the left-back position at the start of this season as a big reason that pushed him on for the Reds.