Every word from Michael Carrick’s press conference after win vs. Forest



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick spoke to reporters after guiding his side to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

United beat Forest

United mathematically guaranteed themselves third place in the Premier League table after beating Nottingham Forest in their final home game of the season.

Luke Shaw, starting his 37th league game, broke the deadlock inside five minutes with a well-taken goal. But Forest drew level shortly after the break through Morato, who headed home a sublime delivery from Elliot Anderson.

United retook the lead almost immediately after when a blocked Bryan Mbeumo shot fell kindly to Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian made no mistake, expertly tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Mbeumo then doubled United’s advantage, turning in a Bruno Fernandes cross. The assist marked Fernandes’ 20th this season. This means that he has matched Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry for the all-time Premier League assist record.

Morgan Gibbs-White beat Senne Lammens in the 77th minute, but United were well worth all three points at home.

Carrick spoke to reporters in his post-match press conference and addressed various topics including the result, Shaw’s contributions, Fernandes making history and others.

Carrick’s presser

Asked whether it was the perfect afternoon, Carrick answered, “It was a good day. We were really conscious about finishing on a high. We’ve made some really good strides as a team and as a club. It’s easy to get to this stage and that extra spark is not there. To finish like we did, for so many reasons, makes it’s a good day for us.”

On what needs to happen for United to move to the next level, Carrick explained, “There are two sides to it, I think. Understanding the position of where we want to get to, compared to where we’ve been. Understanding what steps that will take. I do genuinely think it was a fantastic achievement to get where we are, the players deserve a lot of credit for that. You just want to keep improving.”

“The higher up the league you go, the harder it gets. You have got to make big steps but it’s harder to make those steps. Evolving the group is one thing for sure, that’s no negative on the group as it is now, you just want to keep pushing forward. We’ve got a really good group of players that we want to keep trying to improve and get better.”

“If that’s additions, that’s additions. Some of the younger players will be better for it as well with another season of experience at this club. You just want to keep moving forward, there’s no magic ingredient to doing that. It’s hard work, bit of brains and a bit of having good players as well.”

Asked whether there are an updates on his future, Carrick replied, “It’s been pretty clear that over the coming days there will be clarity on the situation. Today was all about getting the right result and shining the light on individuals so whatever the news is going to be, I’m sure you will get it in a few days.”

On if Cunha, Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko should be aiming for 20 goals next season, Carrick remarked, “It’s been a really good first season for all the boys who have come in. Getting judged on goals and assists, I get that for attacking players. I think the overall coping and adapting and improving as the season goes on is important. Next season will present different challenges and backing it up is another challenge.”

“Really positive with those players in particular and I’m sure there’s more to come.”

On what he said to Fernandes after equalling the assist record, Carrick revealed, “It’s a little bit chaotic down on the pitch and in the dressing room, so I’ve not had much to say. It’s a tricky one, he’s dealt with it really well, to be honest. For me, watching from the side, you’re thinking ‘what’s going through his head? Is he looking for a pass or to score. Is he second-guessing it?’ I think he coped with it fantastically well and it was a really nice moment for everybody.”

“Credit to him for that. It’s not easy. But he always puts the team first and today was another one of those days, even though he’s going to get the praise because it is a fantastic achievement.”

Carrick said of Shaw, “It’s difficult for anybody to achieve that when there’s so many games. Sometimes, it’s no fault of your own. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football and there’s other things that come into play. So to start every game is a really fantastic thing to be able to do.”

“Next season is a new season and there’s different types of runs of games. That’s part of adapting but that’s being older and experienced and managing your body. He’s hit that stage, Luke now, where he’s got an awful lot of experience. He’s been here for a long time and he knows the club.”

“Next season, his experience will be valuable, no matter how many games he played.”

The 44-year-old coach insisted that Shaw, alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, is deserving of a return to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

“I certainly think so. I’ve not got much sway in the matter at all. But his consistency and what he’s capable of doing. His performance levels, his experience, his attributes that he’s got. He’s a fantastic full-back and I think all three of them have done their chances no harm recently.”

United are next in action next Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social