United’s stance on signing Matthijs de Ligt replacement revealed

Matthijs de Ligt was an indispensable part of Manchester United’s starting XI earlier this season before picking up a back injury at the beginning of December. The Red Devils were looking for Raphael Varane’s replacement in the summer of 2024 when they were handed the opportunity to sign the Dutch defender from Bayern Munich.

De Ligt’s career at the Allianz Arena had not unfolded as expected, and he opted for a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the Dutch manager lost his job a few months later in October, with the English giants opting to appoint Ruben Amorim as his replacement.

De Ligt retained his importance under the Portuguese manager, slotting effortlessly into a back three. He was part of the team that reached the Europa League final last season but ended up second best to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26 year old, however, refused to dwell on that disappointment and was rock-solid at the start of the new campaign.

De Ligt’s 2025/26 Season

De Ligt played every minute of the first 13 Premier League games under Amorim and was a dominant force at the back. Such was his impact that he was adjudged the club’s Player of the Month for November, suggesting that United had resolved their defensive issues.

However, disaster struck at the beginning of December, after the Dutchman was sidelined with a back issue. While it was not initially considered serious, fans soon grew concerned, with the player failing to return to the pitch ever since.

In his absence, the Red Devils parted ways with Amorim and appointed Michael Carrick as the caretaker manager until the end of the season. United have been outstanding under the Englishman, climbing to third in the Premier League table after 37 games and securing qualification for the Champions League.

De Ligt’s presence could have further benefited the English giants, but a recent report states that he is now out for the rest of the season. The situation has prompted speculation regarding defensive reinforcements this summer, and acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has now provided an update on the matter.

Matthijs de Ligt Premier League Stats: 2025/26 Season

Metric Value Appearances 13 Goals 1 Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1.46 Expected Assists (xA) 0.77 Shots on Target (Inside the Box) 5 Touches in Opposition Box 18 Crosses (Completed %) 5 (80%) Passes (Completed %) 612 (88%) Long Passes (Completed %) 44 (48%) Minutes Played 1,170 Dribbles (Completed %) 2 (50%) Duels Won 74 Aerial Duels Won 50 Total Tackles 19 Interceptions 15 Blocks 7 Red Cards 0 Yellow Cards 0 Fouls 6

United not eyeing De Ligt replacement

Source: Premier League website

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein said that United are not actively looking to sign a new defender this summer to fill De Ligt’s boots. He said: “Further back, we’ve had news today that Matthijs de Ligt has undergone surgery for a back problem.”

“Many people may say that could send Manchester United into the market for central defence. I don’t think so as a result of that news because the surgery is said to have gone well.”

“He will be back early in the season is the hope. If somebody leaves, then of course maybe replacing will be on the agenda, but I don’t think it is forefront of their minds at the moment.”

Final Thoughts

Despite his injury woes, United are reportedly willing to remain patient with De Ligt. Fans will now hope that the Dutchman can make a full recovery over the summer and return to his best next season.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Matthijs de Ligt will miss the World Cup after back surgery today. 🤕❌ “After 6 months of treatment and working hard to get back, surgery was the only option left. I’m disappointed i couldn’t help the team the last 6 months and obviously missing out on World Cup… pic.twitter.com/ZTBS8NuEeC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2026

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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