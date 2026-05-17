Home » United’s stance on signing Matthijs de Ligt replacement revealed

United’s stance on signing Matthijs de Ligt replacement revealed

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt was an indispensable part of Manchester United’s starting XI earlier this season before picking up a back injury at the beginning of December. The Red Devils were looking for Raphael Varane’s replacement in the summer of 2024 when they were handed the opportunity to sign the Dutch defender from Bayern Munich.

De Ligt’s career at the Allianz Arena had not unfolded as expected, and he opted for a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the Dutch manager lost his job a few months later in October, with the English giants opting to appoint Ruben Amorim as his replacement.

De Ligt retained his importance under the Portuguese manager, slotting effortlessly into a back three. He was part of the team that reached the Europa League final last season but ended up second best to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26 year old, however, refused to dwell on that disappointment and was rock-solid at the start of the new campaign.

De Ligt’s 2025/26 Season

De Ligt played every minute of the first 13 Premier League games under Amorim and was a dominant force at the back. Such was his impact that he was adjudged the club’s Player of the Month for November, suggesting that United had resolved their defensive issues.

However, disaster struck at the beginning of December, after the Dutchman was sidelined with a back issue. While it was not initially considered serious, fans soon grew concerned, with the player failing to return to the pitch ever since.

In his absence, the Red Devils parted ways with Amorim and appointed Michael Carrick as the caretaker manager until the end of the season. United have been outstanding under the Englishman, climbing to third in the Premier League table after 37 games and securing qualification for the Champions League.

De Ligt’s presence could have further benefited the English giants, but a recent report states that he is now out for the rest of the season. The situation has prompted speculation regarding defensive reinforcements this summer, and acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has now provided an update on the matter.

Matthijs de Ligt Premier League Stats: 2025/26 Season

MetricValue
Appearances13
Goals1
Goals1
Expected Goals (xG)1.46
Expected Assists (xA)0.77
Shots on Target (Inside the Box)5
Touches in Opposition Box18
Crosses (Completed %)5 (80%)
Passes (Completed %)612 (88%)
Long Passes (Completed %)44 (48%)
Minutes Played1,170
Dribbles (Completed %)2 (50%)
Duels Won74
Aerial Duels Won50
Total Tackles19
Interceptions15
Blocks7
Red Cards0
Yellow Cards0
Fouls6

Source: Premier League website.

United not eyeing De Ligt replacement

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein said that United are not actively looking to sign a new defender this summer to fill De Ligt’s boots. He said: “Further back, we’ve had news today that Matthijs de Ligt has undergone surgery for a back problem.”

“Many people may say that could send Manchester United into the market for central defence. I don’t think so as a result of that news because the surgery is said to have gone well.”

“He will be back early in the season is the hope. If somebody leaves, then of course maybe replacing will be on the agenda, but I don’t think it is forefront of their minds at the moment.”

Final Thoughts

Despite his injury woes, United are reportedly willing to remain patient with De Ligt. Fans will now hope that the Dutchman can make a full recovery over the summer and return to his best next season.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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