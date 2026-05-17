“Like a child!”: Roy Keane mercilessly rips into Amad after blunder vs. Forest



Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t hold back anything as he tore into Amad over an error in the side’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

United victory

United secured third place this season after cruising past Forest in a thrilling contest at Old Trafford.

The hosts took an early lead through Luke Shaw, only to be pegged back by a header from Morato in the opening stages of the second half.

Matheus Cunha restored United’s advantage almost immediately after, albeit in controversial circumstances. The ball appeared to hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm before the Cameroonian’s ensuing shot was blocked and kindly fell to Cunha.

Cunha made no mistake with the finish, expertly tucking it into the bottom corner. There was a lengthy VAR check but the referee upheld his on-field decision.

Bruno Fernandes then equalled the Premier League assist record by setting up Mbeumo for a tap-in before Morgan Gibbs-White’s sublime finish made for a pulsating finish. Fortunately, United managed to hold on for all three points.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane was far from impressed with Amad’s role in the build-up to Morato’s goal. Amad was easily brushed aside by Elliot Anderson, who proceeded to deliver a sublime ball that Morato converted.

Keane slams Amad

Analysing the goal, Keane said, “Fantastic, absolutely amazing from Elliot Anderson.”

“Really poor from United here. Amad Diallo, like a child, getting knocked off the ball.”

“But once Anderson gets it on the half turn and he looks around, you’re thinking [it’s bad news for United]. As soon as it leaves his foot you know United are in trouble.”

The Irishman added, “Morato in the six-yard box, just needs to get good contact on it.”

Keane was also critical of United’s defending for Gibbs-White’s strike. He remarked, “We saw some really good attacking play but also some really poor defending again from United.”

“They have the bodies back but nobody actually making a decision. Lovely finish from Gibbs-White, sharp and crisp. Very good.”

United are next in action next Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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