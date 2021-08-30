Cristiano Ronaldo completes medical ahead of return to Old Trafford

Manchester United on Friday announced the second arrival of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo pending medical checks and agreement on personal terms.

The fan favourite Portuguese forward is set for a second spell at Man United following his departure to Real Madrid in 2009 for a fee of £12.87m with a further £6.86m in add-ons according to Sky Sports.

In a bid to stop local rivals Manchester City from landing the player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board were quick to react and got the deal over the line with Juventus in a matter of hours.

Looking back on a challenging 24 hours for United fans who could’ve seen their legend betray the club for City, the outcome was the best that could’ve happened.

According to Dharmesh Sheth, who is a Sky Sports reporter, Ronaldo has completed his medical over the weekend ahead of a transfer from Juventus.

The 36-year-old has now agreed on personal terms with the player signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The final remaining aspects of the deal will be sorted out before the deadline day, which is tomorrow.

The visa process which will allow Ronaldo to work in the country is still ongoing but that is a natural process that will end before the end of tomorrow.

The forward is now in Portugal ready to meet up with his international teammates as he awaits instructions from his international camp.

Portugal are set to play three times over the international break with United fans having a chance to see him feature for his country.

United play Newcastle after the international break with Solskjaer hoping he will be in perfect condition for that match.

Ronaldo famously completed a hat-trick against the Magpies during the 2007/08 season and will certainly be hoping he can reinvent that goal-scoring season this year.