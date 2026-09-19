Man United target Harry Kane breaks silence on his future after admitting to taking a “big step”

Manchester United’s poor luck with strikers has come back to haunt them this season. The Red Devils are currently languishing in 13th place on the Premier League table and have already exited the EFL Cup in the third round.

United have suffered two defeats and secured just one win in their four league games, two of which they have failed to score in. The attack that spearheaded their rise to third place in the Premier League last season has failed to deliver so far.

INEOS were interested in signing another striker this summer, especially to compete with Benjamin Sesko this season. Joshua Zirkzee was expected to leave after failing to impress, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were linked with several high-profile strikers for the job, including long-term target Harry Kane, who has been in blistering form since moving to Bayern Munich.

Kane’s Bundesliga heroics

Kane was already a potent goalscorer during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, and United had the opportunity to secure his signature in the summer of 2023. A move, though, never materialised as the Englishman joined Bayern and the Red Devils ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Kane has hit another gear since arriving at the Allianz Arena and has now scored 152 goals in 154 games for the Bavarians.

Harry Kane: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Tottenham 435 280 63 45 - - 34,827' Bayern Munich 154 152 34 13 - - 12,505' Millwall 27 9 5 1 - - 1,997' Leyton Orient 18 5 - 1 - - 902' Leicester 15 2 - - - - 586' Tottenham U21 13 9 9 - - - 1,118' Norwich 5 - 1 - - - 230' Norwich U21 1 2 1 - - - 60' Total 668 459 113 60 1 - 52,225'

After scoring a brace in the 7-0 rout of Union Berlin on Friday, the Englishman became the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga, managing the feat in just 98 games. With the player’s contract due to expire next year, there was belief that United could have a second chance at securing his signature in 2027.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, though, suggested that Kane is inching towards a renewal with Bayern. The 33 year old has now provided an update on his contract situation that will not please Red Devils fans.

Kane in contract talks with Bayern Munich

Speaking after Friday’s game, as cited by beIN SPORTS, Kane revealed that he is already engaged in talks for a new deal. He said: “Let’s continue like this. Scoring more goals in games is, of course, a big step. Of course, there were also many important goals.”

“All I can say is that I enjoy every minute of it. I’m extremely happy here. The talks are ongoing. I really appreciate the support the fans are showing me here.”

“I think we’d waited for a game like that this season. We’ve won games and played well, but maybe not at the level of last season.”

“So it was nice to show a performance like this before the international break. We didn’t want a slip today before the three-week break. Our performance was at the highest level from start to finish. We can enjoy it now.”

Final Thoughts

United have lived to rue their decision not to push for Kane in the summer of 2023. The doors to the Englishman’s possible move to Old Trafford appear to be closing fast, so the Red Devils should pursue alternative targets for the job.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images