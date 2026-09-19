Home » Michael Carrick searches for much needed win against side who have been kind to United over the years

Michael Carrick searches for much needed win against side who have been kind to United over the years

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Michael Carrick

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage looking for a much-needed win over Fulham.

The Red Devils have faced off against Fulham 96 times, winning an impressive 59.

There have also been 21 draws and 16 wins for the Cottagers in history.

Here are three storylines to get the blood pumping.

Michael Carrick under pressure

Carrick started the season in a wonderful position, having guided the side to third place in the league as interim.

Nonetheless, since his job was made permanent, form has dipped massively, with United losing two matches on the bounce at home to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

With teams set to enter the international break after this weekend’s round of fixtures, Carrick and United will be desperate for a win to ease the media pressure surrounding his job.

Carrick has downplayed the recent form and concerns over his job, but a loss this weekend would certainly test his confidence.

Incredible record

United may not be in the best of form, but they certainly have an impressive record against the Cottagers.

They won 3-2 at Old Trafford last season and drew 1-1 last season in London.

Nonetheless, in their last 20 Premier League matches, Fulham have won just once, in February 2024.

In this time, there have been 15 wins for United and just four draws.

Benjamin Sesko needs a performance

United’s Slovenian forward Sesko has scored two goals this season, one against Everton and one against Sabah in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, he has looked short of confidence and was unconvincing once again against Brighton midweek in the EFL Cup exit.

He has struggled for a starting spot in the Premier League and has been made to be content with a spot on the bench.

Last season, he scored an epic winner versus Fulham with an incredible goal in front of the Stretford End, and he will be hoping for another big moment in this match.

Man United record vs Fulham

Games playedMan United winsDrawsFulham wins
96592116

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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