“He can adapt”: Gary Pallister questions United’s left-sided centre-back fixation – exclusive

Gary Pallister believes Manchester United should prioritise their best centre-backs rather than become preoccupied with whether they are naturally suited to the right or left side.

Speaking exclusively to The Peoples Person in an interview hosted by Gambler Media, the legendary defender drew on his own experience as a right-footed player operating on the left. Pallister spent nine seasons at Old Trafford, winning four league titles among several major honours during his United career.

The issue remains relevant to the current squad, where Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are generally viewed as options on the right, while Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven offer a more natural balance on the left.

Maguire has previously played on the left alongside Victor Lindelof, however, and Pallister sees no reason why a right-footed defender cannot adapt. The discussion also has a recruitment dimension, with Jarrad Branthwaite again linked with United as a potential left-sided option. Pallister’s view is that natural balance may be desirable, but it should not take precedence over form, quality or defensive reliability.

“I think in a perfect world you’d like a left centre-back,” Pallister told us. “But I was a right-footed left centre-back most of my career.”

“In a perfect world, the balance looks a lot easier on the eye and it’s easy for a left centre-back to get out and clear the ball up the line. It just gives you that balance.”

But is that balance essential for a manager?

“It’s not necessarily a must-have,” he said. “I’m sure every manager would think it would be nice to have a classy left-sided centre-back, but it’s hard to find really, really good ones. If you can find a really good centre-half, then I’m quite happy to see him play on the left if he’s right-footed.”

“I don’t know whether that might play a small part in [Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick’s] thinking, but I think he’s thinking, ‘Who are my best defenders?’ more than anything. There are managers who are desperate to play left-sided centre-backs in the right position, but for me, it’s not a must-have. If you’ve got a good centre-half, he can adapt.”

“Pitches are so good now. I think it’s even easier than it was back in my day to be able to play football out from the back. I’m all for just playing your two in-form and best centre-backs.”

Final Thoughts

Pallister played on the left despite being right-footed.

He considers natural balance desirable rather than essential.

Quality and form should drive United’s centre-back selection.

Modern pitches make playing out from the back easier.

Part one of our Gary Pallister interview, on Michael Carrick’s start to the season, is available here.

Part two of our Gary Pallister interview, on Leny Yoro, is available here.

Part three of our Gary Pallister interview, on the current defensive problems, is available here.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill via Getty Images