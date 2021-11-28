Real Madrid ‘unwilling’ to make a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has never been coy about his desire to one day play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

And with just over six months remaining on his current deal, there has been plenty of speculation that the 28-year-old could run down his existing contract to seal a switch to the Bernabeau.

However, according to the latest report from Marca, that plan is set to be scuppered, with “Real not willing to please or give shape to the desire of the French international.”

The Spanish outlet believes that ‘Pogba’s Real dream is about to become a nightmare’ because, although Los Blancos rate his qualities, he doesn’t fit into their future plans.

While Real are said to have expressed an interest in the midfield magician back in 2019, they now intend to stick with Toni Kroos, Casemiro and the seemingly ageless Luka Modric.

Outside of that high-profile midfield trio, they also have back up in the form of youngsters Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and the promising Antonio Blanco.

All things considered, their wealth of midfield talent leaves the financially-challenged super club in a position of being picky over recruitment. And Pogba, it seems, will not be one of those picks.

Assuming the Spanish report is credible, does this latest development mean United’s injured star could find himself staying at Old Trafford due nothing other than to a lack of options?

If imminent interim manager Ralph Rangnick’s past comments still hold true, he might even find himself surplus to requirements in Manchester.

Back in 2017, the then-RB Leipzig Sporting Director declared that he “wouldn’t swap (Naby) Keita with Pogba for our style of play.”

It doesn’t bode well for a player who, despite his obvious quality, has proven to be a hugely divisive figure during two turbulent spells as a Red Devil.

With his options narrowing and a laser-focused disciplinarian inbound, what does all of this mean for fans of the gifted maestro?

The answer is that we’ll be still talking about his future for some time to come.