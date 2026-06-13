Mateus Fernandes: Mourinho planning late hijack



All signs point towards Manchester United closing in on their second signing of the summer.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta on Casemiro’s recommendation, but Michael Carrick wants a complete revamp of the engine room.

At least two more signings are expected, with INEOS focusing on landing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham next.

The pursuit has been far from smooth, due to the Hammers’ exorbitant demands and the entry of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race.

United are favourites for Mateus Fernandes

The Peoples Person has recently relayed that the 20-time English league champions are preparing to submit their opening offer for the Portuguese ace.

There is growing confidence that an agreement can be struck as early as this month after talks with the West Ham midfielder’s representatives.

The London side are demanding £80 million, which United are unlikely to pay. They are still waiting for the price to drop, and The Guardian have claimed that the transfer race is far from over.

Jose Mourinho, who has recently been announced as Los Blancos’ new boss, is a fan of his compatriot and wants the Spanish giants to go all out to land the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid have not given up hope

“Manchester United are leading the race to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham. The midfielder also has interest from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but the strongest early moves have come from United as they look to boost Michael Carrick’s squad.

“West Ham hope to receive £80m for Fernandes, although they may face financial pressure to drop their asking price after their relegation from the Premier League. It is believed United are Fernandes’s likeliest destination if he moves to another English club.

“However, sources have cautioned that there could be a push from Madrid, who have just reappointed José Mourinho as their manager. United will be wary of missing out on Fernandes to their former coach.”

INEOS better move fast

With super agent Jorge Mendes handling matters, one can never discount the former United manager from springing a late surprise.

Hopefully, INEOS will be wary of this and act fast to avoid another hijack after their disappointment with Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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