Marc Casado: Golden opportunity about to present itself for Man United to sign Barcelona star



Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in their bid to sign Barcelona’s Marc Casado.

It is no secret that United’s transfer focus this summer is to assemble a capable midfield able to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Casemiro‘s time at Old Trafford is up, Manuel Ugarte is likely to be sold, and as a result, INEOS are moving to bring in quality reinforcements for their engine room.

A deal for Ederson has already been struck; it is only a matter of when it becomes official. After that, two more midfield signings are expected to be made.

While Mateus Fernandes and Alex Scott are emerging as the frontrunners to address United’s midfield needs, they are not the only names on the club’s radar. Barcelona’s Casado is another player the Red Devils have been tracking closely.

So closely, in fact, that when claims emerged the other day suggesting he was about to join AS Monaco, it landed as a real transfer blow for United.

Casado could be offered to Man United

While that report may have left some feeling United were losing the race for Casado, Saturday’s Mundo Deportivo tells a different story.

The Spanish outlet claims of the 22-year-old: “His agent is Jorge Mendes, a highly influential figure in the world’s most powerful markets. In this respect, Casado could have a good number of clubs to choose from.

“Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring Casado’s situation. Among them is Manchester United, with whom his agent has had a close relationship for years.”

Casado opportunity too good to ignore

Casado should thrive in the Premier League. His energetic, defensively aggressive style, combined with elite passing, tactical intelligence and a high work rate, suits the intensity of the English game perfectly.

His desperation to leave Barcelona due to limited game time could also make him considerably cheaper than other United targets.

If Mendes does indeed offer INEOS the chance to sign him, they would do well to seriously consider it. Manchester United could land him at a bargain and pull off yet another marquee midfield signing that would set United’s engine room up for years to come.

Featured image Pedro Salado via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social