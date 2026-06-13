Robert Lewandowski: Fresh twist in United’s pursuit of Barcelona ace

Manchester United scored the third-most goals in the Premier League last season, but they remain linked with attacking reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils are looking to add more experience to the No. 9 position, despite investing a small fortune in Benjamin Sesko last summer.

The Slovenian enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford, registering 12 goals and one assist in 32 appearances across all competitions for the English giants in the 2025/26 season.

Benjamin Sesko Stats by Coach At United

Coach Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Michael Carrick 13 7 - 1 - 595' Darren Fletcher 2 3 - - - 180' Ruben Amorim 17 2 1 1 - 1042' Total 32 12 1 2 0 1817'

Sesko enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign before his season ended with an unfortunate injury against Liverpool. The Slovenian has displayed signs that he is adapting to the rigours of English football, but there is a belief that United need more cover in the No. 9 position ahead of a busy season.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to live up to expectations and remains linked with an exit this year. His possible departure could accelerate a move for a new striker, and a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Robert Lewandowski has emerged as an option for the job.

A long-term United target

Lewandowski was one of the finest marksmen in the world in his prime, but he is in the twilight of his career. The Polish striker ended his stay in the Bundesliga in 2022 to move to Barcelona and initially enjoyed an impressive run at Camp Nou.

However, the 37 year old displayed signs of regression last season, although he still managed 19 goals and three assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. Nevertheless, the player’s contract expires at the end of this month and he has already announced that he will part ways with the LaLiga champions.

Lewandowski’s availability on a free transfer this summer has turned heads at several clubs across the continent. The Pole is a long-term target for United as well, and was previously wanted by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils now have the opportunity to secure his services for free, but it appears that he is not on their wish list for the summer.

United seeking different profile

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall, Lewandowski does not match the profile of the striker United are looking for this summer. When asked in a Q&A with MEN whether the Red Devils could consider signing the Pole on a two-year deal, Marshall responded: “I can’t see this happening.”

“United do want an experienced back-up for Sesko, but someone of a lower profile than Lewandowski, who would still command huge wages and is such a big name he would probably expect to start ahead of the Slovenian.”

“He’s a great player and his record last season was still good, but at 37, there is no way he fits into United’s structure or the style of play Michael Carrick wants.”

Final Thoughts

United have moved away from signing ageing superstars who contribute little to the club’s future, so a move for Lewandowski makes little sense. Instead, the Red Devils could consider bringing former academy graduate Danny Welbeck home if they are seeking to add an experienced hitman to their squad this summer.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social