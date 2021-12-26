Nemanja Matic and David de Gea open up on Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United stars Nemanja Matic and David de Gea have been busy discussing what it’s like to work under Ralf Rangnick and what fans maybe can expect this season, starting with the clash vs Newcastle United.

According to the Mirror, Matic said: “I think this is the toughest league so far. When I came over in 2009, it was only Chelsea and Man United who were competing.

“Now there are a lot of teams who have a chance to win. The smaller ones have improved a lot and buy top-class players.”

He added: “Of course, it [adaptation] will take some time, but we have enough talent in the squad to understand quickly and play how he wants us to…

“We understand his ideas and how he wants to play, what he wants from us in every position. Gradually we will be where he wants us to be.”

According to the MailAcc, Matic said: “We want to finish of course in the top four and to win the Champions League and the FA Cup. We will see but that’s our target.

“These games we are favourites but we must show it on the pitch. Newcastle are in a bad position but they are a big club with big players and they will fight to stay in the league.”

According to the club’s official website, De Gea said: “We’ve been training hard, of course. It’s very intense, every training session, every moment with him [Rangnick] is intense.

“You have to give 100 per cent every time in training and in the games. Let’s see. It’s just the beginning, it’s been a couple of weeks, so let’s see in the future.

“The team is training with energy, with pace, and now we have to show that in big games.”

Matic is certainly not wrong when discussing the strength of the league but what fans are keen to see is an identifiable way of playing and encouraging performances.

Obviously supporters won’t accept anything less than a top-four finish but they have grown sick of the lack of structure and coaching that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign end.

Rangnick’s short time at the club so far has suggested both of those matters have been or are being dealt with and so it’s easy to see why fans are already impressed and on board with him.

From the outside looking in, it appears as though the players are too and so hopefully the results and performances improve.

De Gea was praised by Rangnick who even publicly labeled the experienced Spaniard as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

That seemed to instantly put off Dean Henderson who now is reportedly keen on a loan move elsewhere in order to secure more minutes.

Nonetheless, United face Newcastle on Monday and must secure the three points in order to continue moving up the table.