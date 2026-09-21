Home » 1 own goal, 0 tackles made: United defender’s horror start to season goes from bad to worse

1 own goal, 0 tackles made: United defender’s horror start to season goes from bad to worse

Lisandro Martinez's struggles in a United shirt continue this season

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have got off to a poor start to the season.

Poor start

As the season’s first international break begins, the Red Devils find themselves on five points from five matches.

This situation is even worse when you consider that these games have been against Hull City, Ipswich Town, Everton, Fulham, and a 10-man Manchester City.

Lisandro Martinez came back late from the World Cup after his Argentina side reached the final but lost 0-1 to Spain.

It has not been a great start for the defender, as United have been poor defensively all season and have only kept one clean sheet, against Sabah in the Champions League.

Performance vs Fulham

Martinez scored a horror own goal as Fulham took the lead in the second half.

A Calvin Bassey shot was parried out by Senne Lammens, and Martinez inexplicably guided the ball back towards goal. The Belgian keeper thought it was a back pass, so tried to stop the ball with his feet rather than his hands, and it ended up in the back of the net after a horror moment of confusion.

He also failed to make any tackles in the match and competed in just two duels, winning one.

Martinez did make three clearances and one interception, though, in the match.

Despite a poor defensive showing, he was good on the ball, completing one key pass, and 91% of his attempts found their intended target.

He also dribbled the ball forward successfully once. The defender also had four shots on goal, with one being saved wonderfully by Bernd Leno.

He had another effort blocked in the dying embers by Shea Charles.

Martinez will now depart on international duty for upcoming Argentina matches.

Lisandro Martinez stats vs Fulham

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.15
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.02
Distance covered9.6 km
Top speed29.6 km/h
Number of sprints6
Running1.07 km (11.2%)
High-speed running0.31 km (3.2%)
Sprinting0.11 km (1.1%)
Defensive contributions4
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances3
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)1 (1)
Aerial duels (won)2 (1)
Dribbled past0
Own goals1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes79/87 (91%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)42/46 (91%)
Passes in own half (acc.)37/41 (90%)
Long balls (accurate)8/9 (89%)
Touches97
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance264.7 m
Carries37
Progressive carries2
Total progression144.3 m
Progressive carrying distance45.6 m
Longest progressive carry20.9 m
Total shots4
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.18
Shots on target1
Shots blocked2

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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