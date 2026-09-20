“Manchester United can do that”: Gerard warns JJ Gabriel against Old Trafford exit

Manchester United were expected to hand highly rated teenage talent JJ Gabriel his senior debut this month, but things have gone haywire in the past few days. The 15 year old was sensational last season, registering 26 goals and four assists for the Under-18s and becoming the youngest recipient of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

JJ Gabriel Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played U18 Premier League 23 22 23 3 - - 1,968' FA Youth Cup 6 6 3 1 3 - 588' Total 29 28 26 4 3 - 2,556'

After training with the senior side on numerous occasions and also featuring in pre-season, Gabriel was tipped to take the next step earlier this week against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Englishman shocked everyone by handing in a transfer request instead.

Things have moved pretty quickly since then, with the player’s suitors scrambling to win the race for his signature. United are working to inspire a change of heart, although recent reports suggest that the player is already in talks with Barcelona.

The situation is hardly ideal for United fans, who are already struggling to deal with a frustrating start to the new campaign. England legend Gary Lineker recently outlined how the entire saga could affect Gabriel and Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has now offered his opinion on the matter.

Gerrard highlights major concern about young players

Speaking to TNT Sports, Gerrard cited Gabriel’s example to state that the amount of outside influence on young footballers’ careers scares him. He said: “It’s not just in this situation. Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed and careers can be forced.”

“I don’t know the details and the background in this isolated situation with JJ Gabriel but, if you look at it all, he’s at one of the biggest clubs in the world. They’ve got a history and a tradition of producing fantastic players.”

“There will be top people behind the scenes at Manchester United but the big thing for me is, you’ve got an English coach [Michael Carrick] and an English assistant manager [Steve Holland] who will want to [play him]. When the time is right, and when they think he’s ready, protect him… they will play him.”

“Michael Carrick is from an academy, so he will want to play him. But it’s not just in this situation, it’s the game as a whole. I’m sure it’s happening in other countries. These talents, they have parents, they have agents, outside influences that force and rush too soon, and it can affect a kid’s career.”

Gabriel urged against United exit

Gerrard went on to warn Gabriel that the grass is not always greener on the other side, adding: “Let’s use Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid as an example. Even if JJ Gabriel goes to Real Madrid, is Mourinho going to play this kid straightaway?”

“Is he going to be pushed and forced to play him? You know what these elite managers are like, they play kids when they’re ready to contribute and to help the team.”

“In my opinion, we need to look after the kid’s health, and give him the right care – but Manchester United can do that. There doesn’t need to be a rush or a panic.”

“I don’t know what’s been promised, from the outside, but this stinks to me of someone who is pushing and rushing things. I don’t think it’s going to help the kid in any way, shape or form. I know Michael Carrick very well and, if this kid was ready, he’d be getting played.”

Final Thoughts

The Gabriel situation is not ideal for United and they must handle it tactfully. While the Red Devils would hate to lose such a talented youngster, it is also true that they cannot allow him and his entourage to hold them hostage.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images