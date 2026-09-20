“We cannot accept this”: Man United hero perplexed by team’s lax style of play under Carrick this season



Matheus Cunha spared Michael Carrick’s blushes as Manchester United rescued a point against Fulham late on in their encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The hosts outran the Red Devils, as United’s damning lack of energy and fitness was exposed yet again.

It has been clear for a while now that Carrick’s method of reducing the players’ workload during training is no longer paying dividends.

The Brazilian, who scored the equaliser after finally being moved to the left flank, was quite candid in his admission after the game that Fulham showed more energy than the 20-time English league champions.

Lack of energy has alarmed Matheus Cunha

“It is hard. They put in more energy than us, we cannot accept this. We need to do our best. We need to improve in every single position,” the United No.10 told Sky Sports.

“It is so frustrating for us. In the beginning, we put the plan in and created some chances. We didn’t score and then they scored in one action. It is hard to explain.”

"It's only one point but with this shirt you never play for one point" 😤 Matheus Cunha reacts after scoring late on to earn a draw for Man Utd against Fulham. pic.twitter.com/fFBOfylc7i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2026

The ex-Wolves man also pointed out that the team displayed grit and character to rescue a point in the end.

With noise surrounding Carrick’s position increasing by the day, many have already ruled the Old Trafford side out of the running for a top-five finish.

The Brazilian still feels United can rescue their season

But Matheus Cunha feels United have the quality to bounce back, as they did in the second half of last season.

“It is frustrating for us. After the goal, we played much better and had a lot of character. It needs to be from the start. It is only one point but we should never play for one point.

“It’s only the beginning. Last season was the same, with noise around, but we finished third.”

A lot has changed since then and it remains to be seen if Carrick will remain at the helm on the other side of the international break.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images