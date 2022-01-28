Marcus Rashford set for Paris Saint-Germain switch to replace Kylian Mbappé

Marcus Rashford has been lined up as Kylian Mbappé’s replacement at Paris Saint-Germain and has already been in talks with the French side, according to reports.

The academy graduate has not had the best of seasons and has lost his place in the starting XI to Anthony Elanga since the arrival of interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

But it was during last summer, before Rangnick’s arrival, that the England man is reported to have opened talks about a possible move to the French giants.

‘As reported by Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was in contact with PSG last summer with a view to the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé from the Ligue 1 club,’ Get French Football News reports.

‘Having impressed against PSG in the past, the 24-year-old was excited by the idea of joining Paris, reports Hawkins, with a link between the two parties remaining with the next summer window in mind.

‘Mbappé has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid but is yet to reveal a final decision on his future with his contract up in the summer.’

Whilst a couple of years ago it might have seemed unthinkable that Rashford would want to leave, his poor form and body language this season have given rise to much speculation and the PSG links must be seen as credible.

Rumours are growing that a transfer could take place this summer.

The Express reports that ‘according to a host of journalists including Canal’s Hadrien Grenier, who cites the confirmation of fellow transfer specialist Abdellah Boulma, PSG are in contact with Rashford over a summer move.

‘Furthermore, the 24-year-old is being “seduced” by PSG and “likes the idea” of heading to the Parc des Princes, which currently boasts megastars like Lionel Messi and Neymar.’

Rashford’s United deal ends in June 2023 although the club has an option of a further year. His transfer value according to Transfermarkt.com is €85 million (around £71m).

With an unhappy and inconsistent player on their books, United might be very tempted to cash in should an offer in that region come along this summer.

PSG are also reported to be renewing their efforts to sign Paul Pogba this summer, who will be a free agent when his United contract expires in June.